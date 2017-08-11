Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 11, 2017

4 to be inducted into Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame

MURFREESBORO, (AP) — Four longtime journalists will be inducted Tuesday into the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame.

Inductees include Stephen Leon Alligood, a longtime reporter with The Tennessean and Nashville Banner who served as an embedded reporter in Afghanistan; Tom Humphrey, retired Capitol bureau chief for the Knoxville News Sentinel who covered state politics for almost 40 years; Larry Woody, retired sports writer for The Tennessean and a three-time Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year; and Don Whitehead, who helped break the color barrier as an African-American radio news broadcaster at WLAC-AM in Nashville in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Hall of Fame is housed at Middle Tennessee State University.

