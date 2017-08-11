Black names Ramsey, Fincher co-chairs of Tennessee gov's bid

VOL. 41 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 11, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black has named two prominent former politicians from either end of Tennessee as co-chairman for her gubernatorial bid.

Black says former state Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey and former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher will hold the leadership positions in her campaign.

Ramsey, an auctioneer from the northeastern corner of the state, retired from the Legislature last year after presiding over vast Republican gains that took the GOP from an afterthought to near complete control. He is also a former gubernatorial candidate who fell short in the 2010 GOP primary.

Fincher, a farmer from the West Tennessee community of Frog Jump, was part of the 2010 GOP class that won back control of Congress just two years after Barack Obama was elected president. He retired last year.