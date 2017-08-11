Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 11, 2017

'Rhinestone Cowboy' singer laid to rest in Arkansas

Updated 7:11AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

DELIGHT, Ark. (AP) — Music superstar Glen Campbell has been laid to rest in his hometown of Delight, Arkansas.

The announcement was made on Campbell's official Facebook page Thursday night. It says Campbell was laid to rest on Wednesday in a private ceremony and that there will be a private memorial, but the date has not been announced.

The singer died Tuesday morning in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 81. No cause of death was given, but Campbell announced in 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Campbell was perhaps best known for his hit songs "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Wichita Lineman."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0