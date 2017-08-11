Lawsuit: Brentwood Academy covered up rape of 12-year-old boy

VOL. 41 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 11, 2017

BRENTWOOD (AP) — A family has filed a $30 million lawsuit against a private Christian school in Tennessee, alleging failure to act after a 12-year-old student was repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted by teenage boys.

News outlets report the lawsuit filed Aug. 4 against Brentwood Academy and several administrators by a mother on behalf of her son says she approached counselors, teachers and headmaster Curtis G. Masters after her sixth-grade son was repeatedly assaulted during the 2014-2015 school year by eighth-grade students, but they downplayed the incidents and didn't report them.

The lawsuits claims Masters referred to the attacks as "boys being boys" and told the victim "everything in God's kingdom happens for a reason."

Masters said in a statement the school cooperated with authorities when notified, and wouldn't comment on active litigation.