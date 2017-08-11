Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 11, 2017

Neyland, Fulmer entering Tennessee Athletics Hall Of Fame

Updated 10:11AM
KNOXVILLE (AP) — Former football coaches Robert Neyland and Phillip Fulmer highlight a star-studded Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame induction class.

Tennessee announced its eight-person class Thursday.

The class also includes softball pitcher Monica Abbott, former men's swimming coach Ray Bussard, Olympic sprinter Justin Gatlin, former Colorado Rockies slugger Todd Helton, former swimmer Jeremy Linn and former women's track star Delisa Walton Myricks.

Neyland and Fulmer are both College Football Hall of Famers. Tennessee's football stadium is named in Neyland's honor. Gatlin is an Olympic gold-medal winner. Abbott is one of the top pitchers in NCAA softball history.

Bussard and Neyland are being honored posthumously.

The class will be inducted in a private ceremony Oct. 13 and will be recognized during Tennessee's Oct. 14 football game with South Carolina.