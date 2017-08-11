Average mortgage rates little changed; 30-year at 3.90 pct

VOL. 41 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 11, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were unchanged to slightly lower this week, continuing a pattern of little movement in recent weeks.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages declined to 3.90 percent from 3.93 percent last week. While historically low, that's still above last year's average of 3.65 percent. The benchmark rate stood at 3.45 percent a year ago.

The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate home loans, popular with homeowners who are refinancing their mortgages, held steady at 3.18 percent.