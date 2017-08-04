Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

Nissan recalling 52,016 Titan pickups in US, Canada

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan Motor Co. is recalling 52,016 Titan pickup trucks because their rear seat belts might not adequately protect passengers.

The recall affects the 2016-2016 Nissan Titan Crew Cab and Titan XD Crew Cab pickups. Most of the vehicles are in the U.S., but Nissan said 7,752 are in Canada.

Nissan discovered through testing that a passenger's head could come into contact with part of the rear seat belt assembly in a crash.

The company says it has no reports of injuries related to the defect.

Nissan will notify owners and repair the vehicles for free.

