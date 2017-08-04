Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

Tennessee state Sen. Green won't run for Congress next year

NASHVILLE (AP) — When state Sen. Mark Green abandoned his bid for Tennessee governor in June after his failed nomination for Army secretary, he said he would turn his attention to a "higher capacity" in Washington.

But the Ashland City Republican announced Wednesday that that won't include a run for the U.S. House or Senate next year.

The Tennessean reports that Green said in a talk radio interview that he will instead remain in the state Legislature and launch a nationwide foundation aimed at recruiting people of faith to run for office.

Green told WWTN-FM host Ralph Bristol he won't rule out a run for higher office in the future.

Some Tennessee conservatives had held out hope that Green would run for U.S. Sen. Bob Corker's seat in next year's Republican primary.

