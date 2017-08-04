Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

Vern Gosdin, 3 others to join Nashville Songwriters Hall

Updated 1:08PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The late country singer and songwriter Vern Gosdin, as well as veteran songwriters Jim McBride, Walt Aldridge and Tim Nichols, will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this fall.

The hall of fame announced Wednesday the four will be inducted during a ceremony Oct. 23.

Gosdin, who died at age 74 in 2009, was known for his songs "Set 'Em Up Joe" and "I'm Still Crazy." His "Chiseled In Stone" was named the 1989 song of the year by the Country Music Association.

McBride's collaborations with Alan Jackson resulted in hits like "Chasing That Neon Rainbow" and the smash "Chattahoochee." Aldridge wrote "(There's) No Gettin' Over Me" by Ronnie Milsap and Nichols won a Grammy for writing "Live Like You Were Dying" for Tim McGraw.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0