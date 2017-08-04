Flooring company to close Tennessee plant, lay off 215

VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

JACKSON (AP) — A flooring company will close a Tennessee plant this year, resulting in 215 layoffs.

The Jackson Sun reports that Armstrong Flooring notified employees Monday that the Jackson plant will close later this year, although no specific date has been released. Armstrong Flooring communications manager Stephen Trapnell says the plant is not equipped to manufacture the products that meet current customer demand.

Trapnell says severance package discussions will take place over the next few days, and employees can apply for positions at other Armstrong locations.

The company says it will determine the future of the 81-acre facility after production is completed.

Jackson Chamber President, CEO Kyle Spurgeon and Mayor Jimmy Harris say the decision doesn't presage a closure trend, pointing to manufacturing industries that have recently expanded their workforce.