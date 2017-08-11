VOL. 41 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 11, 2017

Tomato Art Fest. Nashville’s favorite wacky art fest celebration featuring the tomato begins Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. in the Five Points area of East Nashville. The event features live music, local food trucks, kids’ activities and more. Information: http://www.tomatoartfest.com

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

An Art Deco Affair

Celebrate the Golden Age of Glamour while supporting the care of the Frist Center’s 1930s art deco building. Enjoy light bites provided by Morph Hospitality Group, cocktails and music by DJ AyDamn. Also, hands-on activities in the award-winning Martin ArtQuest Gallery and exclusive talks about “Ancestral Modern: Australian Aboriginal Art from the Kaplan & Levi Collection,” “Pattern Recognition: Art and Music Videos in Middle Tennessee,” “State of the Art: Discovering American Art Now” and “Vadis Turner: Tempest.” 7-10 p.m., Frist Center for the Visual Arts, 919 Broadway, Nashville. $65. Information: http://fristcenter.org/calendar/detail/an-art-deco-affair

Classic Car Show

Before Jay Leno takes the stage at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, the Nashville Symphony – in conjunction with the Lane Motor Museum – will kick off Leno’s appearance with a free display of rare and unusual automobiles. In recognition of Leno’s love of classic cars, the Symphony has invited auto collectors from across Middle Tennessee to display their vehicles, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., directly in front of the Schermerhorn Symphony Center before the 7:30 p.m. performance. More than a dozen cars will be featured, ranging from pre-World War II classics to 1950s and 1960s sports models to modern “muscle” cars. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org

Tough Mudder 5k

3 miles, 10 awesome obstacles - this is no ordinary fun run. These are hard core obstacle courses designed to test your all-around strength. Nissan Stadium. 7 a.m. Fee: $79 and up. Information: https://toughmudder.com

Musicians Corner

A free, family-friendly and open to the public event at Centennial Park. The activities start at noon, and the live music plays from 1:30-5 p.m. The pre-show festivities on Saturdays usually consist of food trucks, beer and wine garden, and “Kidsville” activities. Entertainment by: The Secret Sisters • Adia Victoria • Shannon LaBrie • Thad Kopec. Information: http://musicianscornernashville.com/

SUNDAY, AUG. 13

Vintage Base Ball

Nashville Maroons vs. Phoenix of East Nashville at Bicentennial Mall, 600 James Robertson Parkway. This match has been organized by the Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball. Players will use the rules, equipment, costumes and culture of the 1860s-1880s. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnics are welcome at this event. Information: http://maroons.tennesseevintagebaseball.com/maroons-schedule

THROUGH SEPT. 10

Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times

One of the most widely watched dramas is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar

THROUGH SEPT. 17

Shakespeare in the Park

The Winter’s Tale, directed by Santiago Sosa, Aug. 10-13, Aug. 24-25 and Sept. 2-4, 7-8 and 16-17. Antony & Cleopatra, directed by David Ian Lee, Aug. 17-20, 26-27, 31 and Sept. 1, 9-10 and 14-15. Food and drink vendors available beginning at 6 p.m. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Centennial Park Bandshell. Suggested donation $10. Information: http://nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeareinthepark.htm

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from, beginning with the Williamson County Fair and culminating with the Tennessee State Fair. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

Through Aug. 12: Williamson County, Long Lane, Franklin. www.williamsoncountyfair.org

Aug. 15-19: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. www.facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair

Aug. 18-26: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

Aug. 21-26: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

Aug. 29- Sept. 2: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

Sept. 8-17: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

MONDAY, AUG. 14

Super in the Park

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership dinner at Triple Creek Park Pavilion, Champion Drive. Topic: Teacher Award Presentation. Reservations required by Friday, Aug. 11. Fee: $18 for Chamber Members, Non-Member and Guests. $25 after deadline. Information: 452-4000. This event replaces the monthly membership luncheon for August.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

Business Luncheon: State of the Schools

Guest speakers: Superintendent of Williamson County Schools Mike Looney and Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden will give updates on upcoming school year. Battle Ground Academy, 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin. 11:30 a.m. Fees: Business partner, $40; Guest, $60; Company Table: $1,000. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Buffalo Wild Wings, 1109 Nashville Pike, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail

WEDNEDAY, AUG 16

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Guest speakers from the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Sports Council. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Hendersonville Job Fair

Union University, 205 Indian Lake Blvd. Free and open to the public. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vendors and attendees must register: www.hendersonvilleishiring.com

Women in Business

Topic: What Does a Real Change Agent Look Like? Guest speaker Jennifer Ventimiglia, Chief Operations Officer and Digital Banking Strategist at Fortera Credit Union will share her compelling story. Clarksville Country Club, 334 Fairway Drive. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fee: $30 member, $35 non-member. Information: 931-245-4342

THURSDAY, AUG 17

Street Food Thursday

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Live on the Green

Live music, free event Public Square Park. Music by Local Natives, Real Estate and Minus the Bear. 5-11 p.m. Other dates include, Aug.24, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 & 2. https://www.liveonthegreen.com/

FRIDAY, AUG. 18

Neighborhood Health Hosts Community Open House

Food, games, prizes and photo booth; tours of the clinic, dental screenings, health education and information from Neighborhood Health, Boys and Girls Club, United Health Care, Health and Human Services of North America, and Mid Cumberland Community Action Agency; car seat education from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department. Noon-4 p.m. 217 East High Street, Suite 200, Lebanon. Information: www.neighborhoodhealthTN.org

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-9 p.m.

AUG. 18- 21

Nashville’s Italian Lights Festival

Celebration of Italian culture and cuisine with family-friendly activities. Bicentennial Mall State Park. Free and open to the public. This is a NASA certified event with solar viewing glasses provided for Eclipse Day. Solar activities hosted by NASA researches Veronica Zabala and Janet Ivey of the Janet’s Planets show on PBS. Friday: 2-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Monday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. VIP tickets available, $79 and up. Information: http://italianlights.org/vip-tickets/

SUNDAY, AUG. 20

Jazz on the Cumberland

The Jazz on the Cumberland summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays, 5:30-8 p.m., through October at Cumberland Park. 592 South 1st Street, a free, family-friendly series. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. Additional dates: Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

Women In Business Summit

Topic: Connecting, Collaborating and Investing into Your Community. Learn how to effectively connect with the community around you to expand your professional and personal brand. Academy Park, 120 Everbright Avenue, Franklin. 7:30-11 a.m. Keynote speaker, Joelle Phillips, President, AT&T. All attendees will have the option to attend one of the three breakout sessions. Breakout One: Connecting and collaborating with other partners and how this can expand your brand. Led by Teresa Halbrooks, Founder & President Legacy Consulting, PR & Events. Breakout Two: Collective impact as a model for cross-sector collaboration. Led by Erin Aber, Director of Collective Impact Center for Nonprofit Management. Breakout Three: Investing in the next generation. Led by Knight Stivender, CEO, Girls to the Moon and Courtenay Rogers, COO, Girls to the Moon. Fees: $55 Business Partner, $75 Guest. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com

THURSDAY, AUG 24

Live on the Green

Live music, free event Public Square Park. Music by Spoon, Portugal, The Man, The Weeks. 5-11 p.m. Other dates include Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 & 2. https://www.liveonthegreen.com/

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Frist Fridays

Celebrate the music of one of country’s newest sweetheart with Nikki Lane at the final concert of the season. Fee: Free for members, $12 non-member, includes access to exhibitions. 6-9 p.m. rain or shine, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Information: http://fristcenter.org/calendar

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Fall Children’s Open House

Global Education Center, 2195 Nolensville Pike. Get a preview of upcoming classes. Mini try outs include: capoeira, karate, hip hop, Tao, modern, ballet, pre-ballet, creative movement, contemporary, choreography, Aztec, Mexican folkloric, and Spanish language. Free and open to whole community. Information: www.globaleducationcenter.org

AUG. 31-SEPT. 2

Live on the Green

Live music, free event Public Square Park.

Aug. 31: Main Stage: John Butler Trio, Dispatch, and Iron & Wine; 615 Stage: Johnny P, Carl Broemel, Roots of a Rebellion 5-11 p.m.

Sept. 1: Main Stage: Sheryl Crow, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, SHEL; 615 Stage: The Whistles & The Bells, Ron Gallo, Goodbye June, 4-11 p.m.

Sept. 2: 615 Stage: Kids Fest with Mr. Steve, Guthrie Brown, Elliot Root, Paper Route, Cordovas, Guthrie Brown. 1-11 p.m.; Main Stage: Bahamas, Future Islands, The Lone Bellow, LP, The Record Company, The Delta Saints 2-11 p.m. https://www.liveonthegreen.com/