Want to make it a party? Your best bets for Eclipse Day

VOL. 41 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 11, 2017

There aren’t quite as many solar eclipse viewing events in Middle Tennessee as there are stars in the sky, it just seems that way.

Those fortunate enough to live in the path of totality can simply walk outside, slip on their eclipse-viewing glasses and get the view of a lifetime.

For others, a drive may be in order to take it all in.

Here are some destinations that might be worthy of the effort.

The Epicurean Eclipse at Wedge Oak Farm in Lebanon will feature a number of Strategic Hospitality chefs each cooking a dish, including Trevor Moran (Formerly of The Catbird Seat), Josh Habiger (Bastion), Brian Baxter (Bastion), Julia Sullivan (Henrietta Red), Caitlyn Jarvis (Henrietta Red) and Nick Hertel (Merchants). Drinks from Matt Tocco, Strategic’s beverage director, will also be served.

Head to Pinewood Social for “Day Drinking in the Dark.” It’s $100 per ticket, which includes lunch, two drinks, a T-shirt, eclipse viewing glasses and, of course, a place to watch the event.

The Tsali Notch Vineyard near Madisonville in Monroe County is near the center line of the eclipse path and was chosen by National Geographic as the place to record the event. With no admittance fee, the vineyard will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will offer live music. Visitors may bring a picnic or purchase lunch from food trucks. Wine will also be available for purchase in the winery tasting room.

Shade Tree Farm and Orchard in Robertson County is also near the center line and will open at 9 a.m. with free admission. Orchard owners Tom and Sarah Head will have a solar telescope on site and eclipse glasses available for purchase.

Middle Tennessee State University will host a four-hour solar eclipse observing party for students in the green space along the Science Corridor of Innovation in the heart of campus. There will be live music on stage, live NASA and MTSU telescope feeds.

Volunteer State Community College has a free and educational eclipse-watching event planned with science activities for kids that will include a scale model of the solar system, construction of pinhole cameras to view the eclipse, making a sun dial and constructing a solar hot dog cooker for a contest. The activities will be held both outside on the Thigpen Library lawn and in air-conditioned buildings.

Trevecca Nazarene University will host a picnic celebration with food trucks, activities and science on the Great Lawn between Greathouse Science Building and Waggoner Library.

Sumner County is hosting countless festivals and viewing events, including the:

-- White House Chamber of Commerce eclipse viewing event at the W.L. Anderson Sports Complex with live feeds from NASA, food trucks, music

-- Bledsoe Creek State Park’s “Total Eclipse in the Park” celebration weekend with a viewing event; SolarFest Among the Wildflowers at Wildflower Farms in Bethpage with live music, inflatables, food and hiking

-- EPIClipse Experience at EPIC Event Centre lunch buffet and after-party

-- Gallatin TN Eclipse Encounter at Triple Creek Park with singer Kimberley Locke, yoga, music, food trucks and marketplace vendors

-- Get Eclipsed in Goodlettsville event at Moss-Wright Park with “water wars” with the Goodlettsville Fire Department

-- Millersville Parks and Recreation free solar eclipse viewing party

-- Total Eclipse Weekend in Portland with classic car cruise-in, concert, farm-to-table dinner and eclipse viewings throughout Portland including Richland Park, Meadowbrook Park, and Sumner Crest Winery.

Downtown Nashville will be a total party too

-- Acme Feed and Seed will be hosting rooftop viewing, lunch buffet, drink specials.

-- Nashville locals may have the opportunity to attend Westin Nashville’s Solar Eclipse 2017 Watch Party, pending available space.

The Mayor’s Viewing Party and Sounds vs Iowa Cubs will feature music from the Nashville Symphony, science demonstrations from the Adventure Science Center, total solar eclipse viewing and a separate Sounds ballgame. Mayor Barry will welcome the crowd and throw out the first pitch later that afternoon. Seating for the eclipse will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The ballpark will be cleared at 2 p.m. and re-opened at 3 p.m. for the game.