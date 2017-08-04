After backlash, fewer are being bumped from US flights

VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

DALLAS (AP) — Following widespread outrage over a passenger who was violently dragged off an overbooked plane, U.S. airlines are bumping customers at the lowest rate in at least two decades.

The Transportation Department said Tuesday that just one in every 19,000 passengers was kicked off an overbooked flight in the first six months of this year.

That's the lowest rate since the government started keeping track in 1995.

Airlines overbook flights in case some passengers don't show up. In April, Chicago airport officers summoned by United dragged a 69-year-old man off an overcrowded plane. The video was seen by millions.

Since the public-relations disaster, United and other airlines have announced steps to reduce overbooking, including an increase in the maximum amount of money offered to people who give up their seats.