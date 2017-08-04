Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

Haslam wants Tennessee to land new Toyota-Mazda plant

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam says he is making the case for Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. to build a new assembly plant in Tennessee.

But the Republican governor says Tennessee is far from alone in its efforts to land the $1.6 billion facility that could create up to 4,000 jobs.

Says Haslam: "There will be a lot people fighting hard for that plant, and we intend to be at the lead."

Mazda and Toyota announced last week that the joint facility will have an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles, producing the Toyota Corolla sedan and a new Mazda crossover.

Tennessee is home to General Motors, Nissan and Volkswagen plants, and the state is trying to woo other manufacturers to its Memphis Regional Megasite.

