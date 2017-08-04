Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

Mortgage lender PHH agrees to pay $74 million settlement

Updated 12:18PM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Minnesota say PHH Corp. and two subsidiaries have agreed to pay over $74 million to settle allegations they violated standards for underwriting government-backed mortgages.

Acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Gregory Brooker said in a statement Tuesday that Mount Laurel, New Jersey-based PHH submitted defective loans for government insurance, and that homeowners and taxpayers paid the price.

The settlement includes $65 million for alleged violations involving loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and nearly $9.5 million for loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The government says it incurred "substantial losses" in paying insurance claims on the FHA loans. About $9 million will go to a whistleblower who formerly worked for PHH.

PHH says it settled without admitting liability to avoid the distraction and expense of litigation.

