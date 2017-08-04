Tennessee Gov. Haslam taps Baskin as communications director

VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Reen Baskin as the administration's new communications director.

A news release from Haslam's office Monday says Baskin's first day will be Aug. 22.

Baskin has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Tennessee, a law degree from the Nashville School of Law and a master's degree in organizational leadership from Vanderbilt University.

She currently serves as director of a state initiative to improve workspace use and boost employee productivity and mobility, and as co-director of a state push to outsource some government functions to the private sector.

She previously served for five years as deputy commissioner and chief operating officer at the Department of General Services.

Baskin replaces David Smith, who is leaving for a private sector communications job.