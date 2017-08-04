Woman sues after kids taken, phone call denied after arrest

VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

FRANKLIN (AP) — An Alabama woman sued several Tennessee agencies, saying her civil rights were violated when she was arrested in 2016 and lost her children and job.

Tracy Marie Garth, 34, filed suit in federal court in April for $2.5 million, saying she was held in the Williamson County jail for two weeks without being allowed to make a phone call after her arrest on traffic violations, News outlets reported Monday.

The lawsuit said after her arrest, Garth's two children were taken to the Franklin Police Department, where one sustained severe burns. Police said the child was burned by hot water after pushing a dispenser in the department's break room.

The City of Franklin said in a statement that Garth was unable to provide numbers for next of kin after she was arrested on charges that included reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, two counts of violating the child restraint law and two counts of felony evading.

The city declined to address all claims in the case, but noted that "there are two sides to every story."