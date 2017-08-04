'New normal': Nashville mayor back at work after son's death

VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says she's facing a new normal as she resumes her duties about a week after her 22-year-old son died of an apparent drug overdose.

On her first day back at work, Barry said during a news conference Monday that she hopes her family's openness about their son Max's death will inspire parents to have frank conversations with their children about drugs.

She said Max Barry was with friends near Denver when a drug overdose killed him on July 29, though it's still unclear what combination. Toxicology results are pending.

She said her son completed a month of rehab last summer. Afterward, he graduated from the University of Puget Sound.

The mayor started Monday by delivering backpacks to elementary school students on the first day of classes.