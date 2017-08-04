Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

Titans add RB Brandon Radcliff, waive injured LB Victor Ochi

Updated 7:35AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have added running back Brandon Radcliff and have waived injured linebacker Victor Ochi.

Radcliff, an undrafted free agent from Louisville, had been waived by the Indianapolis Colts in June.

Radcliff, who is 5-foot-9 and 206 pounds, rushed for 2,365 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per carry during his Louisville career. He had nine 100-yard performances, including a 118-yard game in a victory over Florida State last season.

Ochi played two games with the New York Jets last season. He also was part of the Jets' and Baltimore Ravens' practice squads last year. He was added to the Kansas City Chiefs' roster in the postseason, but didn't appear in any playoff games.

