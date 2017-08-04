Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

Austin Peay's new board dismisses gender discrimination claim

Updated 7:34AM
CLARKSVILLE (AP) — Austin Peay University's new board of trustees has dismissed a complaint of gender discrimination in hiring.

WPLN-FM reports a search committee picked Jessica Morris earlier this year for an associate communications department professor job, but Provost Rex Gandy didn't approve because she lacked a doctorate.

Morris filed a gender discrimination complaint against Gandy and APSU's president, Alisa White, because a man received a similar job last year.

The school found the department had been hiring associate professors with only a master's degree, in conflict with school policy.

Blayne Clements, APSU's internal audit director, said the provost hadn't signed off on the 2016 hire, and has since started meeting with deans about new faculty hires.

The board formed in March. Austin Peay was previously governed by the state Board of Regents.

