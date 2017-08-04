Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

Blue Apron to shutdown facility, 470 may lose jobs

Updated 3:58PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Apron is closing a facility in New Jersey that puts together and ships out its ready-to-cook meal kits, and says that about 470 workers may lose their jobs if they don't chose to transfer to another facility in the state.

The meal-kit seller, which became a public company about a month ago, says it offered the 1,270 employees at a Jersey City, New Jersey, site the option to transfer to a new facility in Linden, New Jersey.

The New York-based company says about 800 workers have asked to transfer and it expects more to do so before the October deadline.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.'s stock fell 6 percent to close at $5.83 Friday. Its shares are down 42 percent since they began trading publicly at the end of June.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0