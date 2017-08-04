McLeary, North appointed to Trial Court Vacancy Commission

VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

Lt. Governor Randy McNally today announced the appointment of Howard Donald “Don” McLeary and Harold L. "Hal" North, Jr. to the Trial Court Vacancy Commission.

“I was proud to serve with Don McLeary in the state Senate and I am proud to appoint him to this commission,” said Lt. Governor McNally. “His vast life experience and sound judgment will aid his fellow commissioners in choosing quality jurists who will interpret and enforce the laws as written.

“Hal North is an attorney of great intellect and judgment,” McNally continued. “I am confident he will do an outstanding job choosing excellent nominees who will work hard for the people of Tennessee.”

A graduate of the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis law school, Hal North is an attorney at Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C. in the firm's litigation section.

His practice concentrates on civil litigation, including domestic relations, bankruptcy, creditor's rights and business litigation as well as municipal and governmental affairs. North has been heavily involved in civic and community activities in the Chattanooga area for many years.

The head football coach for the University of Tennessee at Martin for over a decade, Don McLeary is the third winningest coach in the school's history leading UT Martin to a shared Gulf South Conference Championship and the NCAA Division II Quarterfinals. He also served as the Director of Athletics at University of Tennessee at Martin during a 25 year career in athletics. He was inducted into the UT Martin Athletics Hall of Fame in October 2006.

From 2002 to 2006, McLeary served as a state senator representing the 27th District. Previously an executive vice president at both Union Planters Bank and First State Bank, McLeary is a partner in Barton Creek Farms. He resides in Humboldt.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission was created in 2016. When a vacancy occurs in the office of chancellor, circuit court judge, criminal court judge, or judge of any other state trial court of record, the commission reviews applications and sends three nominations to the governor for consideration. The governor may appoint from the slate of three candidates or can request a new slate.