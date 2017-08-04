Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

Applications being accepted for 2 judicial openings

Updated 7:22AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee commission is accepting applications for two state judicial openings.

A news release says Trial Court Vacancy Commission is seeking applicants for the Davidson County Criminal Court vacancy in the 20th Judicial District. Judge J. Randall Wyatt, Jr. told Gov. Bill Haslam that he will retire Sept. 1.

The commission is also seeking candidates for the opening in the 16th District Circuit Court in Rutherford and Cannon counties. The vacancy was created by Judge M. Keith Siskin's death.

Interested applicants for the jobs must be at least 30 years old, a Tennessee resident for at least five years and a resident of that judicial district.

Applications for the Davidson County opening are due Aug. 21. The Rutherford and Cannon county applications are due Aug. 22.

