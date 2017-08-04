Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

With less than 1 year before primary, Corker mum on future

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican Bob Corker says he's not ready to say when he will decide about seeking a third term representing Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.

The former Chattanooga mayor told reporters before the state Republican Party's annual fundraiser on Thursday that he's been "busy working."

When pressed by reporters about when he would make up his mind, Corker says: "At some point — we'll see."

Adds Corker: "I'm not elusive, I'm just doing my job, you know?"

Corker was first elected to the Senate in 2006. He currently serves as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. No other major Republican has so far announced they would run for the nomination.

Nashville attorney and former Army helicopter pilot James Mackler has announced he is running for the Democratic nomination.

