A little advice to my younger self

VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

Two interesting things have happened in the past week. First, I was asked the question: “What advice would you give your younger self?” Then, I attended my high school reunion.

Walking through the halls of my old high school brought back memories of where it all started. Needless to say, both moments made me think about the past and what advice I would give a young person today.

First and foremost, focus on your strengths.

Growing up, there’s often a large emphasis placed on being well rounded and equally good at everything. We spend so much time trying to be better at skills we struggle with.

In reality, it’s the things that we’re good at that make us special. You will go much farther pouring your time into an area where you excel than stumbling around in an arena in which you are weak.

Worry less about your weaknesses and celebrate your gifts.

Second, listen to your gut. Other people with good intentions will try to guide you along the way. They may be parents, teachers or friends.

Some of their advice may be helpful, but some may not. It’s your job to sort out the good from the bad.

Do a gut check with yourself before you make big decisions. And remember, most people are best at giving advice for one specific area. Seek out mentors to help with specific decisions rather than all areas of your life.

If you begin to head down a path that doesn’t feel right, take a step back and reassess.

Similarly, if you’re on a path that you are sure about and are receiving negative feedback from those who may not be in a place to advise you, take your time before switching paths.

I received some negative feedback when I made the decision to move from Oklahoma to upstate New York to study engineering. But, I’m very glad I stayed focused on my mission because it was the best choices I could have made.

Last, your path may not be straight – and that’s OK.

Today’s professionals will change their career path many times over the course of their working life. There’s a good chance you will change roles, industries or fields more than once. Each change will take you closer and closer to your ultimate destination.

Be prepared for this change. It’s not the same as failure. Don’t dwell too long if something isn’t working. Adjust your path and continue to move forward in a new direction. That’s where you will find your success.

One of the most important elements of finding your way is to stay informed – and to be prepared for change.

It’s not always possible to predict what change will happen, but change itself is inventible. Being nimble, aware of your strengths and willing to listen to your intuition will take you far. This is the advice I’d give to the younger me. And, with the ever-changing job market, it’s a good future lesson to remember.

Angela Copeland is a Career Coach and Founder of Copeland Coaching and can be reached at CopelandCoaching.com or on Twitter at @CopelandCoach.