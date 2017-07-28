Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 28, 2017

Bipartisan drive to pay health insurers faces Senate hurdles

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan Senate effort to continue federal payments to insurers and avert a costly rattling of insurance markets faces a dicey future.

The problems show that last week's wreck of the Republican drive to repeal the Obama health care law hasn't eased the issue's fraught politics.

President Donald Trump has threatened to halt the payments in hopes of forcing Democrats to negotiate an end to the health care law.

The insurance industry and lawmakers of both parties say blocking the money would prompt insurers to boost premiums for people buying individual policies and might induce companies to abandon some markets.

Senate health committee chairman Lamar Alexander wants to continue the payments for a year.

But it's unclear a bipartisan deal can be reach, and Republicans are divided.

