Zeel Massage on Demand expands to Nashville

VOL. 41 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 04, 2017

Zeel Massage on Demand has launched in Nashville as part of its Southeast expansion.

The company delivers same-day, spa-quality massages to homes, hotels, workplaces and events in as little as an hour and offers a membership program.

Zeel has a national network of over 9,000 massage therapists, all of whom have been vetted in person by the Zeel team, and are licensed and insured in their state of practice.

“We’re thrilled to bring our in-home massage service and massage subscription offering to one of the fastest-growing cities in the country,” says Samer Hamadeh, Zeel CEO and founder.

“As we continue on a path of blanketing the entire country with our in-home massage offerings, Nashville was an obvious next step.”

The service allows scheduling the time, duration and location for the massage, the preferred gender of the massage therapist and the desired massage technique – Swedish, deep tissue, sports, prenatal, couples, or sleep massage.

The price of a 60-minute Zeel Massage in Nashville is $105, with tip; and $87 per 60-minute massage for Zeel Massage members.

LBMC acquires outsourcing company

LBMC, the largest professional business services company in Tennessee, has acquired W Squared, a leading Tennessee-based outsourcing solutions company that provides finance, accounting, payroll, human resources, technology and procurement services to a range of businesses.

LBMC opened its doors in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, but over time has expanded its services in response to the needs of its clients.

The firm now provides a broad array of services backed by more than 500 employees.

The merger adds approximately 60 employees to LBMC, along with a significant roster of clients.

W Squared is a 2012 and 2013 Inc. Magazine 500|5000 Company, as well as a 2012 and 2013 Inc. Magazine Hire Power Award Winner.

LBMC has been named a “Best Place to Work for Millennials” by LEA Global, a “Best Place to Work for Recent Grads” by Symplicity, and has received other “Best Places to Work” awards.

It has twice been named Most Innovative Firm in the U.S. by The Leading Edge Alliance and has been named a Technology Pacesetter by Accounting Today numerous times.

The firm is nationally ranked in the top 50 by Accounting Today.

Business center opening in Nations neighborhood

Office Evolution, a co-working space franchise, is partnering with Nashville businessman Mike Patenaude to open a new business center in West Nashville’s Stocking 51 campus.

The 6,000-square-foot business center, located in The Nations neighborhood at the corner of 51st Ave. N. and 5016 Centennial Blvd., offers small businesses and entrepreneurs professional, on-demand office space, including co-working space and executive suites to conference rooms, business mailing and telephone answering services and administrative support.

Patenaude, a 20-plus year veteran of the U.S. Army, has served in leadership roles focused on strategy and operations with Incentive Publications, The Initiatives Group and the Britt Hunt Company.

Vanderbilt’s nursing program in top 50

Vanderbilt University has earned a spot in the “Best Value’’ rankings among the 50 Best Value Doctorates of Nursing Practice 2017.

The University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia placed first. Placing second and third, respectively, are the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin and North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota.

All other schools were listed in alphabetical order.

All rankings in this series highlight degree programs offered through colleges and universities that provide both a reputably high quality education and affordable tuition rates, with a high return on investment.

Community Health Systems to sell Florida hospital

Franklin-Tennessee based Community Health Systems, Inc. announces subsidiaries of the company have signed a definitive agreement to sell 126-bed Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring, Florida.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the U.S. and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country.

The transaction is expected to close in the fall of 2017, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The hospital included in this transaction is one of the 30 planned hospital divestitures discussed on the Company’s first quarter 2017 earnings call.

Cat Financial reports second-quarter profit

Nashville-headquartered Cat Financial reported second-quarter 2017 revenues of $676 million, an increase of $17 million, or 3 percent, compared with the second quarter of 2016.

Second-quarter 2017 profit was $114 million, a $12 million, or 12 percent, increase from the second quarter of 2016.

The increase in revenues was due to a $14 million favorable impact from lending activity with Caterpillar, a $13 million favorable impact from higher average financing rates and an $8 million favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment.

These favorable impacts were partially offset by an $18 million unfavorable impact from lower average earning assets.

“Cat Financial’s solid business performance during the quarter was driven by continued strong portfolio health,” says Dave Walton, president of Cat Financial and vice president with responsibility for the Financial Products Division of Caterpillar Inc.

“The global Cat Financial team remains committed to helping Caterpillar customers and Cat dealers succeed through financial services excellence.”

New whiskey serves as tribute to distiller

Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Whiskey has chosen Nashville as its second city to launch its product. Its official launch was in Portland, Oregon in July.

The whiskey brand was inspired by Nathan Green, “the best whiskey maker the world ever knew.’’

Green was the first African-American master distiller on record in the U.S. The descendants of his son, George Green, helped him in the business. The premium whiskey being launched is a tribute to the patriarch and his Green family.

“This whiskey is meant to bring to the forefront the man who so few outside of Lynchburg, Tennessee knew was one of the most important master distillers in the creation of what is now known as Tennessee whiskey,” says Keith Miles, spokesman for the brand.

Nashville’s emids buys Encore Health Resources

The emids company, headquartered in Nashville, has acquired Encore Health Resources.

A global provider of IT services and solutions for healthcare and life sciences industries, emids founder and CEO Saurabh Sinha stresses the need for “payers and providers working more closely together.’’

Encore Health Resources is a healthcare information analytics company focused on value-based care and electronic health records for providers.

“As healthcare becomes more integrated and the focus on consumerism grows, payers and providers are working more closely together,” Sinha says. “The ability to provide healthcare technology expertise and solutions that serve both payers and providers, as well as healthcare technology partners, will be critical to help our customers succeed in the future.”

Encore helps providers plan, implement, manage and optimize clinical and business systems to meet the demands of healthcare reform and improve the quality, cost and coordination of patient care.

“We have a similar culture that focuses on helping customers succeed and prioritizing the professional development of people in our organization,” says Tom Niehaus, who will operate Encore as a business unit within emids.

Encore founder Dana Sellers will be joining emids as a member of the Board of Directors.

State alternative grants aid Midstate city projects

Four Midstate cities have earned state transportation alternative grants.

Franklin was awarded $1,000,000 for Phase II of the State Route 96 Multiuse Trail Project.

Murfreesboro was given $1,027,178 transportation for the Mercury Boulevard Sidewalk Project.

Pulaski will receive $617,073 for the North 1st Street Improvements.

The transportation alternative grant is made possible through a federally funded program formerly known as transportation enhancement, and is administered by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

About the projects:

Franklin: The SR 96 Multiuse Trail currently begins near Carlisle Lane and extends to Vera Valley Road. Phase I of the project is under development and will extend the trail to Jim Warren Park on Boyd Mill Avenue. The Phase II project will begin there and run all the way to 5th Avenue North. Once completed, the trail will provide connections between residential areas, schools, shopping and city centers.

Murfreesboro: The project will provide a complete sidewalk linkage from SE Broad Street to Middle Tennessee Boulevard along Mercury Boulevard. All 7,200 feet of sidewalks will be ADA compliant and will include pedestrian crosswalks at the signalized intersections along Mercury Boulevard. Crossing push buttons pedestrian signal indicators will also enhance safety along the corridor.

“Murfreesboro has seen historic growth for the last several years, including a dramatic increase in traffic,” Haslam says. “This project will provide safe facilities for pedestrians, as well as a vital connection between other sections of sidewalks. I’m pleased the state can help with these improvements.”

Pulaski: The project will consist of sidewalk improvements and landscaping along 1st Street from Jefferson Street to Perkins/Chestnut Street. This will be the eighth phase of sidewalk improvements and will tie into existing sidewalks around the downtown square. The project will provide a connected sidewalk route between residential areas, schools, parks and the downtown business district.

Fayetteville: The project will provide a pedestrian connection between Stone Bridge Park and historical Camp Blount via the Elk River. It will include widening an existing trail from five to ten feet and addressing current ADA deficiencies.

The trail would continue over a proposed 10-foot-wide steel truss pedestrian bridge that would provide a safe crossing over the Elk River and connect with the historical overlook Camp Blount.

“This project will create a new historical destination point, while also increasing the accessibility of Stone Bridge Park,” Haslam explains. “Projects like this one increase safety and connectivity and improve the overall quality of life for residents.”