First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Topic: Diversity and Expanding Your Business Network. This First Friday will be co-hosted with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and their roundtable session. Guest speakers: Claudia Rodriguez, Owner and Founder, Butterfly Hill Ranch; Ramon Arellano, Owner, San Jose Fiesta Restaurant; Mario Ramos, Attorney & Founder, Law Office of Mario, Ramos PLLC. Moderated by: Luis Parodi, NAHCC Chairman, Fifth Third Bank and Matt Largen, President & CEO, Williamson, Inc. 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Registration required. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/first-friday-your-small-business-resource

FRIDAY, AUG. 4

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

The Full Moon Pickin’ Parties feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Fee: Adult, $20 (advance) / $25 day of, Youth 7-17 $7 (advance) $10 day-of, Children 6 and under Free. Pickers: $5 no alcohol or $10 with beer. 7-11 p.m. Additional dates September 8 and Oct. 13. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events/

AUG. 4-5

Musicians Corner

Musicians Corner takes place summer weekends at Centennial Park. It’s free, family-friendly, and open to the public. The Saturday activities start at noon, and the live music 1:30-5 p.m. The pre-show festivities on Saturdays usually consist of food trucks, beer and wine garden, and “Kidsville” activities. Friday Night: Kris Allen • Sugar + The Hi-Lows • Parker McKay. Saturday: Abigail Washburn & Wu Fei • Matthew Perryman Jones • Jade Bird • Whiskey Wolves of the West. Information: http://musicianscornernashville.com/

AUG. 4-SEPT. 17

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from, beginning with the Williamson County Fair and culminating with the Tennessee State Fair. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

-- Aug. 4-12: Williamson County, Long Lane, Franklin. www.williamsoncountyfair.org

-- Aug. 15-19: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. www.facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair

-- Aug. 18-26: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

-- Aug. 21-26: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

-- Aug. 29- Sept. 2: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

-- Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

-- Sept. 8-17: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

THROUGH SEPT. 10

Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times

One of the most widely watched dramas is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

Nashville Undy Run/Walk

Race helps the Colon Cancer Alliance. Shelby Park. 5K begins at 8 a.m. Fees: 5K Adult (14 and older) $35 advance, $40 race day; 5K youth (6-13) $30 advance, $35 race day; 1-mile fun run (all ages, Children 5 and younger are free) $30 advance, $35 race day. Information: http://support.ccalliance.org

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. 6-9 p.m. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information: www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

TUESDAY, AUG. 8

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Swaney Swifts, 118 North Water Avenue, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Williamson 101

Learn how to make a difference with your Williamson, Inc., partnership. Attend Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Light refreshments served. This event is for new and current partners as well as those interested in joining. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/williamson-101

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9

Nashville Chamber Open House – Pick Your Place

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities for the 2017-2018 program year. Meet Chamber staff and volunteers who lead the efforts of creating economic development, advancing public education, protecting our business environment and supporting area businesses. The Chamber office will be set up in small conversation areas to allow you to meet our staff and ask questions. Light lunch refreshments will be served. Fee: Free to Chamber members. Registration required by Aug. 4. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100, Nashville. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

Street Food Thursday

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Women in the Lead

Lunch & Learn Topic: Etiquette Tips Proper Dining Process, Cocktail Party/Networking. Presented by Malika Williams. Sammy B’s, 705 Cadet Court, Lebanon. 11:30 a.m. $15. Information and register: tonya@lebaononwilsonchamber.com

Live on the Green

Live music, free music event Public Square Park. Dates include, Aug. 10, 17, 24, and 31 and Sept. 1 & 2. https://www.liveonthegreen.com/

AUG. 10-SEPT. 17

Shakespeare in the Park

The Winter’s Tale, directed by Santiago Sosa. This fanciful story will be set in a fairy tale world of contrasting peoples inspired by the diverse South American cultures during the Gran Colombia era and will feature original music. Food and drink vendors open at 6 p.m. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Additional dates: Aug. 24-25 and Sept. 2-4; 7-8 and 16-17.

Antony & Cleopatra, directed by David Ian Lee. This taut thriller is a tale of new love in later years as well as a cautionary tale of political brinksmanship in a power struggle that brings love and ruin. Dates: Aug. 17-20, 26-27, 31 and Sept. 1; 9-10 and 14-15.

Centennial Park Bandshell. Suggested donation $10. Food and drink vendors open at 6 p.m. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Information: http://nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeareinthepark.htm

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Musicians Corner

A free, family-friendly and open to the public event at Centennial Park. The activities start at noon, and the live music plays from 1:30-5 p.m. The pre-show festivities on Saturdays usually consist of food trucks, beer and wine garden, and “Kidsville” activities. Entertainment by: The Secret Sisters • Adia Victoria • Shannon LaBrie • Thad Kopec. Information: http://musicianscornernashville.com/

AUG. 11-12

Tomato Art Fest

Nashville’s favorite wacky art fest celebration featuring the tomato begins Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The event features live music, local food trucks, kids’ activities and more. Information: http://www.tomatoartfest.com

MONDAY, AUG. 14

Super in the Park

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership dinner at Triple Creek Park Pavilion, Champion Drive. Topic: Teacher Award Presentation. Reservations required by Friday, Aug. 11. Fee: $18 for Chamber Members, Non-Member and Guests. $25 after deadline. Information: 452-4000. This event replaces the monthly membership luncheon for August.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

Business Luncheon - State of the Schools

Guest speakers: Superintendent of Williamson County Schools Mike Looney and Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden will give updates on upcoming school year. Battle Ground Academy, 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin. 11:30 a.m. Fees: Business partner, $40; Guest, $60; Company Table: $1,000. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/business-luncheon-state-of-the-schools-354455

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Buffalo Wild Wings, 1109 Nashville Pike, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail