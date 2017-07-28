Court hears vote count case over Tennessee abortion limits

VOL. 41 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 28, 2017

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has shown competing skepticisms over a voting rights case challenging a 2014 Tennessee constitutional amendment that allows tougher abortion restrictions.

In the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, The Tennessean reports that judges voiced uncertainties Wednesday about a Tennessee court's ruling that favored the state's vote-counting method on constitutional amendments.

Conversely, the judges questioned a lower federal court's involvement and recount order. They voiced concerns about the method of the recount, which is on hold, pending appeal.

In his April 2016 ruling, U.S. District Judge Kevin Sharp sided with eight voters that sued the state. Sharp called Tennessee's vote-counting on Amendment 1 unconstitutional and fundamentally unfair.

Attorneys for the state say they followed longstanding practice of counting amendment votes.

There's no definite timeframe for a decision.