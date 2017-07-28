Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 28, 2017

Metro Schools sued for Title IX violations

NASHVILLE (AP) — A family is suing Metro Schools for civil rights violations involving the alleged videotaping of sexual acts on school property.

WTVF-TV reported Monday the family of a 15-year-old female student recently filed the federal Title IX lawsuit against Metro Nashville Public Schools and Metro government for $3 million.

The lawsuit says the girl was part of unwelcome sexual activity at Hunters Lane High School recorded without her knowledge and posted on the internet. The claim states that school administrators did not conduct the federally mandated independent investigation and failed to adequately discipline the involved students.

The lawsuit says the girl was subject to sexual harassment and cyberbullying and will thus be home-schooled this year.

Metro Nashville Police opened a criminal investigation. Metro officials haven't responded to the allegations.

