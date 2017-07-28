Tennessee community college cuts 28 employees

VOL. 41 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 28, 2017

BLOUNTVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee community college has laid off 28 employees — one of many measures it's taking to balance the budget.

Local news outlets report that Northeast State Community College announced on Monday the elimination of 28 non-faculty, full-time employee positions as part of a plan to balance the upcoming school year's budget. The school also didn't renew 19 part-time and full-time temporary positions. Six vacant full-time faculty and staff positions won't be filled.

The 2017-18 budget, which began July 1, encompasses even more reductions — including to Northeast State operations, travel and equipment budgets. The overall proposal would cut about $5 million to balance the college's budget.

Interim college president James King says he's "saddened" by the layoffs, but calls them "necessary to get the college's finances back on track."