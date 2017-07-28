$1.6m grant to fuel Nashville anti-poverty program

VOL. 41 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 28, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials and the United Way are using a $1.6 million grant to help Nashville families who live in poverty.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services says the pilot project with the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville will aid up to 140 families over the next two years.

The approach aims to create progress for low-income families over multiple generations.

State officials say the Family Empowerment program will use an intensive case management model to focus on education, economic supports, health and well-being and social capital.

United Way will work with community partners, including as Fannie Battle Day Home for Children and The McGruder Family Resource Center, to implement the program through July 2019.