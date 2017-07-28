Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 28, 2017

Tennessee judge rescinds sterilization for jail time program

SPARTA (AP) — A Tennessee judge has rescinded his program that would reduce inmates' jail time if they voluntarily underwent birth control procedures.

Media outlets report that Judge Sam Benningfield of Sparta reversed his order on Wednesday.

In May, Benningfield signed a standing order that provided 30 days' credit toward jail time for men who got free vasectomies in White County and women who agreed to receive free Nexplanon implants, which prevent pregnancy for up to four years.

Benningfield said Wednesday that the 32 women and 38 men who agreed to birth control would still receive 30 days of jail credit, whether they had undergone the procedure or not.

The order drew criticism from several lawmakers and organizations. The American Civil Liberties Union called the order unconstitutional, describing it as coercion.

