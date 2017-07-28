Trump calls for 51-vote majority but math is off

VOL. 41 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 28, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that if the Senate wants to pass legislation, it "must immediately go to a 51 vote majority," but his math is off.

His morning tweet is puzzling, since the Republican majority failed to even reach 51 votes to overhaul the nation's health care laws. Instead, they got 49 votes.

Typically, legislation in the Senate reqiures 60 votes or more to avoid a filibuster. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly rejected Trump's proposal to lower the threshold.

Trump has also complained that three Republican senators voted with Democrats to block the way. They are Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and, providing the decisive vote, Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

He's not OK with 51 votes for every bill, though. Trump adds: He added that: "So many great future bills & budgets need 60 votes."