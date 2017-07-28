Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 28, 2017

Tennessee tourism launches new website to recruit retirees

Updated 7:06AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee tourism officials are launching a website that aims to recruit retirees to settle down in the state.

A Tennessee Department of Tourist Development news release Thursday says Retire Tennessee's new website offers information on health care, experiences, shopping, retirement developments and communities, testimonials and sample housing stock. Currently, 22 Tennessee counties participate in the program.

The site features videos, photos an interactive map and a cost-of-living calculator.

State tourism officials say Tennessee is one of only four states with a formal retiree recruitment program.

The Retire Tennessee program, newly branded as "The Good Life. Only Better," is in its 12th year. It drew 8,000 inquiries from potential retirees last year.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0