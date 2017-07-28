McDonald’s recruits employees using Snapchat

VOL. 41 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 28, 2017

When most job seekers think of using social media to apply for a new job, they think of networking website LinkedIn. Now, McDonald’s and Snapchat recently pushed the boundaries of recruiting.

McDonald’s partnered with Snapchat to recruit and hire new employees this summer. Previously rolled out in Australia earlier this year, the company is calling the recruiting effort “Snaplications.”

McDonald’s plans to fill 250,000 summer jobs, according to the Washington Post. Most are front-line customer service employees in their teens are early twenties. And, those job seekers are using Snapchat.

The app has approximately 166 million daily users, with the largest group being in the same age range that McDonald’s is targeting for future hires.

A job seeker is given the opportunity to submit a 10 second video through Snapchat. Then, the job seeker is directed through a lengthier, traditional online application process.

The video sounds similar to an elevator pitch, or the answer to the question, “Tell me about yourself.”

In an ever-changing online world, it’s tough to know exactly what to make of this unusual application process. But, in a certain regard, the concept of applying quickly is similar to what other job sites are already trying to create for job seekers.

Sites like LinkedIn and Indeed offer easy application processes that are often just one click. The job seeker pre-loads information about their work history. Then, when they see a job they’re interested in, their application can be submitted in just seconds. This allows the job seeker to apply quickly to many different jobs.

The other factor at play with a quick video application is the first impression. Research shows that the average time you have to make a first impression is approximately seven seconds.

And, in many fields, much of the job seeker’s success is tied to just that – first impressions.

So, a video application is not that different in certain ways then what happens in real life. (It should be noted that just because first impressions matter doesn’t mean they’re fair. Videos, much like photos or age, have the potential to introduce bias into the job search process.)

Also in real life, you must decide quickly and on the spot as to whether or not you’re interested in a particular job. Decisions become more of a gut reaction than we might like to admit to ourselves.

When I reached out to Snapchat to learn more, I found that the McDonald’s campaign recently ended. But, another company may soon hire through Snapchat, too.

McDonald’s used existing Snapchat advertising technology to create the Snaplications campaign. That same technology could be taken advantage of by other companies seeking to recruit young talent.

Right or wrong, one lesson to take away from Snaplications is this: You never know when or where you might be hired next. Do your best to represent yourself in a professional light, no matter what setting you’re in – online or offline.

And, be ready to submit your application and your resume wherever you happen to be.

Angela Copeland is a Career Coach and Founder of Copeland Coaching and can be reached at CopelandCoaching.com or on Twitter at @CopelandCoach.