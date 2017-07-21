Doctors, insurer criticize GOP health care bill

VOL. 41 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 21, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doctors and a major health insurer group are criticizing the latest GOP health care proposal in the Senate.

That idea is called a "skinny repeal," because it would only get rid of the most unpopular parts of "Obamacare," such as the requirement that individuals carry health insurance or face fines.

The American Medical Association said in a statement that invites healthy people to opt out of the health insurance market, forcing premiums up for everyone else.

"Eliminating the mandate ... only exacerbates the affordability problem," said the AMA.

That criticism was joined by the BlueCross BlueShield Association. The insurer group also said Congress has to provide money now to help stabilize shaky state markets for individual policies. Insurers want a guarantee that subsidies to help low-income people with their deductibles will continue.