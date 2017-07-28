VOL. 41 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 28, 2017

Red, White and Zoo. Nashville Zoo wine tasting event. Enjoy unlimited samples of wine, live music and animal encounters. Fee: General admission $65, VIP $100, Designated driver $25 or $50 for the VIP designated driver. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Strickly 21+ event. 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville. Information: www.nashvillezoo.org

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Public Affairs Roundtable

Public Affairs Roundtable is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Topic: Capital Improvements around the city, their status and schedule. Guest panel: City Administrator Eric Stuckey and Director of Engineering Paul Holzen Williamson County Administration Complex, 1320 W. Main St., #210. 7:15-8:30 a.m. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

Frist Fridays

Enjoy the music of ELEL, an Indie Pop ensemble from Nashville. Fee: Free for members, $12 non-member, includes access to exhibitions. 6-9 p.m. rain or shine, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Nikki Lane is scheduled for Aug. 25. Frist Center for the Visual Arts, 919 Broadway. Information: http://fristcenter.org

SATURDAY, JULY 29

International Champions Cup Soccer

Two of the best soccer clubs in the world, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, will play in Music City for the International Champions Cup. Both teams are in the top of the renowned English Premier League. The two powerhouse clubs feature some of the top international talent from around the world. Manchester City features Argentinian superstar Sergio Aguero and Belgian national Kevin De Bruyne while English stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli lead the attack for Tottenham Hotspur. Nissan Stadium, 5 p.m. Tickets: $25+ . Information: www.internationalchampionscup.com

Music City Brewer’s Festival

Mafiaoza’s Music City Brewer’s Festival is one of the longest running beer festivals in Nashville. This beer lover’s event will be at Walk of Fame Park. There are two different time slots available on Saturday, Session A, noon-4 p.m.; Session B, 6-10 p.m. Enjoy brew tastings from over 50 breweries including local favorites Yazoo, Blackstone, Czann’s, Tennessee Brew Works, Jackalope, Fat Bottom and more. Live music and food. $39-$99. Information: www.musiccitybrewersfest.com

MTSU Alumni Night at the Sounds

The Sounds take on the Salt Lake City Bees, gate opens at 6:05 p.m. Fee: $30 per person, included ticket and buffet meal. Right field picnic area. Event has sold out in prior years, so get your ticket early. First Tennessee Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville. Information: www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t556

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times

One of the most widely watched dramas is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Carnton Plantation Sunset Concert Series

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute. Gates open 5 p.m. Concert 6-8 p.m. Guests are invited to arrive early to set up chairs, blankets and picnics on the east lawn at Carnton. Food and beverage, including alcohol is permitted, and additional food and drinks will be available for purchase. Pets, tents and grills are not allowed. Parking is free and available on site. Tickets: Adult, $10 in advance, $12 at the gate, children ages 6-15 $5. Information & tickets: www.boft.org or at Carnton Plantation or The Carter House.

TUESDAY, AUG 1

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Our Place Café, 247 West Main Street, Hendersonville, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, AUG 2

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange with Three Time Options

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. A member’s only event. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will fill quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., with lunch provided by Bott Radio Network, providing the Cookery. Morning and lunch meeting held at Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd. Suite 150. Afternoon meeting will be off-site at King’s Bowl, 1910 Galleria Blvd, #120, Brentwood. Food and drinks provided for $5, 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Smith & Lentz Brewing Company, 903 Main Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, AUG 3

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Nashville Emerging Leader Awards

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and YP Nashville present the 11th annual NELAs to recognize young professionals who are excelling in their careers and making a difference in the Nashville community. Lipscomb University, Collins Alumni Auditorium, One University Park Drive, Nashville. 5 p.m. registration and networking, 6 p.m. NELAs Recognition Ceremony, 8 p.m. After-party, Richland Country Club. Fee: $25 and up. Must register. Information: http://nashvillechamber.com/events

GOP Statesmen’s Dinner

Guest Speaker: Vice President Mike Pence. Music City Center. Reception 5:30 p.m., dinner and program starting at 6:30 p.m. Attire is Business Professional. Registration required. Individual tickets $250. Information: www.tngop.org

FRIDAY, AUG 4

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Diversity and Expanding Your Business Network. This First Friday will be co-hosted with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and their roundtable session. Guest speakers: Claudia Rodriguez, Owner and Founder, Butterfly Hill Ranch; Ramon Arellano, Owner, San Jose Fiesta Restaurant; Mario Ramos, Attorney & Founder, Law Office of Mario, Ramos PLLC. Moderated by: Luis Parodi, NAHCC Chairman, Fifth Third Bank and Matt Largen, President & CEO, Williamson, Inc. 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Registration required. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

The Full Moon Pickin’ Parties feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Fee: Adult, $20 (advance) / $25 day of, Youth 7-17 $7 (advance) $10 day-of, Children 6 and under Free. Pickers: $5 no alcohol or $10 with beer. 7-11 p.m. Additional dates September 8 and Oct. 13. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events/

Aug 4-5

MUSICIANS CORNER

Musicians Corner takes place summer weekends at Centennial Park. It’s free, family-friendly, and open to the public. The Saturday activities start at noon, and the live music plays from 1:30pm to 5pm. The pre-show festivities on Saturdays usually consist of food trucks, beer and wine garden, and “Kidsville” activities. Friday Night: Kris Allen • Sugar + The Hi-Lows • Parker McKay. Saturday: Abigail Washburn & Wu Fei • Matthew Perryman Jones • Jade Bird • Whiskey Wolves of the West. Information: http://musicianscornernashville.com/

AUG. 4-Sept. 17

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from, beginning with the Williamson County Fair and culminating with the Tennessee State Fair. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

Aug. 4-12: Williamson County, Long Lane, Franklin. www.williamsoncountyfair.org

Aug. 15-19: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. www.facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair

Aug. 18-26: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

Aug. 21-26: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

Aug. 29- Sept. 2: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

Sept. 8-17: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

SATURDAY, AUG 5

Nashville Undy Run/Walk

Race helps the Colon Cancer Alliance. Shelby Park. 7:00 am - Race packet pickup & on-site registration 7:40 am - Opening remarks 8:00 am - 5K begins 8:10 am - 1 Mile fun run begins 9:05 am - Survivor & Patient recognition & awards ceremony. Fees: 5K Adult (14 and older) - $35 Advance/ $40 Race Day; 5K Youth (6-13) - $30 Advance / $35 Race Day;1 Mile fun run (all ages, Children 5 and younger are free) - $30 Advance / $35 Race Day. Undywear is Everywhere - $35 Virtual Participation Fee / $30 Youth Virtual Participation Fee. Information: http://support.ccalliance.org

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information: www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

TUESDAY, AUG 8

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Swaney Swifts, 118 North Water Avenue, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Williamson 101

Learn how to make a difference with your Williamson, Inc., partnership. Attend Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Light refreshments served. This event is for new and current partners as well as those interested in joining. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/williamson-101

WEDNESDAY, AUG 9

Nashville Chamber Open House – Pick Your Place

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities for the 2017-2018 program year. Meet Chamber staff and volunteers who lead the efforts of creating economic development, advancing public education, protecting our business environment and supporting area businesses like yours. The Chamber office will be set up in small conversation areas to allow you to meet our staff and ask questions. You may come and go as your schedule allows. Light lunch refreshments will be served. Fee: Free to Chamber members. Registration required by Aug. 4. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100, Nashville. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/

THURSDAY, AUG 10

Street Food Thursday

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Live on the Green

Live music, free music event Public Square Park. Dates include, Aug. 10, 17, 24, and 31 and Sept. 1 & 2. https://www.liveonthegreen.com/

AUG 10- SEPT 17

Shakespeare in the Park

The Winter’s Tale, directed by Santiago Sosa. This fanciful story will be set in a fairy tale world of contrasting peoples inspired by the diverse South American cultures during the Gran Colombia era and will feature original music. Food and drink vendors open at 6 p.m. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Additional dates: Aug. 24-25 and Sept. 2-4; 7-8 and 16-17.

Antony & Cleopatra, directed by David Ian Lee. This taut thriller is a tale of new love in later years as well as a cautionary tale of political brinksmanship in a power struggle that brings love and ruin. Dates: Aug. 17-20, 26-27, 31 and Sept. 1; 9-10 and 14-15.

Centennial Park Bandshell. Suggested donation $10. Food and drink vendors open at 6 p.m. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Information: http://nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeareinthepark.htm

AUG. 11-12

Tomato Art Fest

Nashville’s favorite wacky art fest celebration featuring the tomato begins Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The event features live music, local food trucks, kids’ activities, and more. Information: http://www.tomatoartfest.com

SATURDAY, AUG 12

Musicians Corner

Come to Centennial Park for a free, family-friendly, and open to the public event. The activities start at noon, and the live music plays from 1:30pm to 5pm. The pre-show festivities on Saturdays usually consist of food trucks, beer and wine garden, and “Kidsville” activities. Entertainment by: The Secret Sisters • Adia Victoria • Shannon LaBrie • Thad Kopec. Information: http://musicianscornernashville.com/

TUESDAY, AUG 15

Business Luncheon - State of the Schools

Guest speakers: Superintendent of Williamson County Schools Mike Looney and Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden will give updates on upcoming school year. Battle Ground Academy, 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin. 11:30 a.m. - p.m. Fees: Business partner, $40; Guest, $60; Company Table: $1,000. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com