Top Midstate commercial transactions for second quarter 2017

VOL. 41 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 28, 2017

Top commercial real estate sales, second quarter 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 0 Linbar Nashville 37211 6/15 Albany Road-Haywood Oaks LLC YTG Nashville LP $34,750,000 860 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 4/26 Lion Summit LLC Hcbh Overlook LLC $30,300,000 730 Freeland Station Nashville 37228 5/25 Metro Fairways Business Park LLC Metro Fairway Part LP $20,200,000 1111 Airport Center Nashville 37214 6/6 Hotel 1111 Airport Center LP Garrison Nashville Hotel Propco LLC $18,400,000 44 Vantage Nashville 37228 4/10 TDC Vantage LLC Vantage Way LLC $17,700,000 2 Vantage Nashville 37228 5/31 GPT Tpg Vantage Way LLC Sdg Metro LLC $14,750,000 601 Bakertown Antioch 37013 6/8 Drake Pacer Bakertown Acq LLC Ytg Nashville LP $14,600,000 2108 Hayes Nashville 37203 4/19 Lee Apts LLC Lee Apts LLC $14,500,000 212, 214 Glenrose, 2140 Dayton Nashville 37210 5/26 Glenrose Avenue Inv LLC Dayton Prop One LLC $13,500,000 401, 407, 413, 417, 419, 421, 427, 431, 437, 439, 445, 447, 449, 451, 453, 459, 461, 463, 465, 467, 469, 477 2nd Nashville 37210 6/13 Howell Park Part LLC Varnell Kathryn G; Ebbert Sprigg; Ebbert Kathy; Catignani Linus D; Russell Gene A; Edwards Alan A; Sae Prop LLC; Fitts Lisa M; Gnyp Andrew; Gnyp Andrew Jr; Gnyp Alene M; Taylor Brian; Tom Douglas Binns Trust; Hodges Rondy; Harris Michael J; Lucado Andrea P; Bodart Brock L; Irvin Jason M; Tarpy James Michael; Tarpy Susan Gentry; Howard Derek; Stanfill Chadwick W; Stanfill Joel W; Varnell James; Irvin Christina Marie; Chapman Will; Taylor Sherry; Kimbrough Josslyn H; Sackl Diane L $12,476,800 191 Polk Nashville 37210 5/23 Sh/Polk Ave Assoc LLC Nashboro/Polk Avenue LLC $12,400,000 5520 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/26 Realty Income Prop 19 LLC South Plaza Center Owner LLC $11,478,000 5330 Cane Ridge Antioch 37013 6/21 Nash Fields LLC D3 Hickory Hollow LLC $10,450,000 621 Mainstream Nashville 37228 6/8 Drake Pacer Mainstream Acq LLC YTG Nashville LP $10,400,000 3300 Park, 3301, 3307 Fairmont Nashville 37203 4/19 Blackstone Apts LLC Blackstone Apts LLC $9,000,000 2004, 2006 End Nashville 37203 5/31 Graduate Nashville Trs LLC Gordon Family Trust; Zimmerman Raymond; Greenbaum Ralph; Weinberger Sylvia $7,573,500 8188 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 4/5 Bre Knight Sh TN Owner LLC HCP SH ELP2 Prop LLC $7,288,247 123 2nd Nashville 37201 5/10 Nnn Vineyard Springs Apts 30 LLC; Nnn Vineyard Springs Apts 31 LLC; Nnn Vineyard Springs Apts 32 LLC; Nnn Vineyard Springs Apts 33 LLC; Cff Joes Crab Shack LLC; Tjs Joes Crab Shack LLC Gregcoh LLC $7,150,000 121 21st Nashville 37203 4/20 Hh Nashville JV Holdings LLC HE Nashville LLC $6,285,000 0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 4/24 Ch Realty VII-Drg Nashville Interchange Center LLC Colonial Pipeline Co $6,000,000 0 Villa Nashville 37212 6/8 Ap Edgehill Inv LLC Edgehill Village Inv LLC $6,000,000 519, 530 Donelson Nashville 37214 6/19 Donelson Inv LLC; Donelson Pike Restaurant Part Owen Parthip; Owen LP $5,800,000 2491 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 5/8 Richland South LLC Kmart Corp $5,400,000 0 Charlotte Nashville 37209 6/6 Bells Bluff LLC Beach Lake Prop LLC $5,228,000 2000 End Nashville 37203 5/31 Graduate Nashville Owner LLC Werthan Joni P; Pwu Prop LP; Equitable Trust Co $5,176,500 203 23rd Nashville 37203 5/1 Cap Holdings LLC Family & Childrens Service $4,116,450 429 Houston Nashville 37203 6/23 429B Houston St LLC Lle Property LLC $4,075,000 2165, 2171 Nolensville Nashville 37211 6/13 LVH LLC Donelson Pike Restaurant Part $3,900,000 0 Centennial Burns 37029 6/2 Nashville Bend LLC R Manuel-Centennial $3,800,000 333 Union Nashville 37201 6/23 Manek Holdings LLC Andys Union LLC $3,800,000 8041 River Road Nashville 37209 4/3 River Road Farm Trust Sherrill Parthip $3,600,000 1424 Lebanon Nashville 37210 4/17 Fulner Pamela Sanders Manufacturing Co $3,478,000 8171 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 5/31 Overland Park Inv Co LLC Trace Creek Shops LLC $3,225,000 631 Hill Brentwood 37027 5/26 Turnberry Homes LLC Cornelius Charles G; James T Granbery Jr Family Trust; West Susan C; Cornelius Llewellyna; Llewellyna Cornelius Living Trust; Granbery James T Jr Estate $3,100,000 1405 Centennial Nashville 37209 5/30 Mountcastle Family LLC Turner Montgomery G Sr $2,907,897 555 Expressway Park Nashville 37210 5/15 555 Expressway Drive LLC; Rl Expressway LLC; Cj Expressway LLC CP Alabama LLC $2,900,000 4305 Alabama Nashville 37209 4/3 Spacebox West Nashville LLC Option Rentals Inc; Calvin Dorris Brown; Calvin Dorris B; Calvin Dorris B Jr $2,800,000 329 Union Nashville 37201 4/17 Elite Wireless Inc Nieboer Robert Scott; Norwood Kevin D $2,700,000 1012 Main Nashville 37206 5/10 Sunny Meadows LP Elkins Stephen D $2,675,000 1301, 1307, 1309 Lebanon Nashville 37210 6/5 Michael Shmerling Waggoner G G Jr $2,600,000 1330, 1400, 1326 Dickseron, 136, 138, 140 Elmhurst Nashville 37207 5/1 Bristol Dickerson Pike Part LLC; Daniel Charles F; Meneguzzi Ashlyn Pierce; Yeager Samuel C Douglas Michael E $2,567,500 801 Church Nashville 37203 5/3 Hollyvale Church Holdings LLC Yellow Jacket Parking LLC $2,500,000 15201 Old Hickory Nashville 37211 4/4 Monterra LLC Maddox Foundation $2,500,000 1016 Noelton, 312 Battle, 3410 Granny White Nashville 37204 6/1 Midtown Fellowship Inc First Evangelical Reformed Church $2,500,000 13331 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 5/25 Lighthouse Ministries of Antioch TN Inc Perfecting Faith Ministires Intl Inc; Perfecting Faith Ministries Inc $2,400,000 1817 Patterson Nashville 37203 6/20 Drg 1817 Patterson LP 1817 Patterson Street LP $2,300,000 3232 Clarksville Nashville 37218 6/8 Groseth Joycelyn Trustee; Groseth Family Trust-2006 Invest Squared 3232 Clarksville LLC $2,237,136 520 Central Nashville 37211 6/13 Payant Daniel Deeks & Co Inc; Deeks & Co Inc $2,150,000 210 Venture Nashville 37228 6/20 Gracemark LLC Fawcett Charles W III $2,020,000 1217 16Th Nashville 37212 6/1 Chera Jane M D Leasing LLC $2,000,000 261 French Landing Nashville 37228 6/22 261 French Landing Parthip Fawcett Charles W III $2,000,000 1912 Charlotte Nashville 37203 4/7 $1,975,000 423 Union Nashville 37219 5/19 Tyg 423 Union LLC Goddard Hancock LLC $1,900,000 1511 16Th Nashville 37212 6/2 Groveland Inv Group Dismas Inc $1,850,000 907 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/5 Ttf Invs LLC Tritrust Part LLC $1,800,000 809, 811, 813 Main Nashville 37206 5/11 Lyla Tov Hospitality Holdings LLC 813M LLC $1,800,000 518 Russell Nashville 37206 6/12 Tulip Street LLC Nashville District TN Conference of The United Methodist Church; Tulip Street Methodist Episcopal Church $1,800,000 942 Jefferson Nashville 37208 6/19 Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church Inc Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Comm Dev Corp $1,609,896 13105 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 6/29 Blue Beacon Intl Inc Rose Mgmt LLC $1,600,000 3324 Charlotte Nashville 37209 4/3 Grivley Prop LLC Grant Invs LLC $1,600,000 0 Hobson Antioch 37013 4/26 Jobalia Nishith; Patel Nayan Bfe Corp $1,600,000 3250 Dickerson Nashville 37207 6/2 Skyline Omega Building LLC Dr Invs LLC $1,550,001 2313 21St Nashville 37212 6/13 2313 21St Ave LLC Guinsburg Philip; Woodman Jay; Smith Gregory $1,510,000 907, 917, 921 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/2 TTF Invs LLC Gallatin Food Valu Inc $1,500,000 1000, 1002, 1006, 1008, 1010, 1012, 1014, 1018 Scovel Nashville 37208 5/15 Cottage Part LLC Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church Inc $1,500,000 3201 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 5/30 Wamble James D; Wamble Alisa S Turner Montgomery G Sr $1,431,446 4401 Harding Nashville 37205 5/24 Cooke Charles E Suntrust Bank Trustee; Kempkau Charles W Estate $1,350,000 1200 Northgate Business Madison 37115 6/7 Crossman James A Perales Pedro J Estate; Perales Betty M Executrix $1,350,000 1708 Pearl Nashville 37203 6/7 Pearl Street Family Part Gp Grace M Eaton Day Child Care & Early Learning Center $1,325,000 1236 Martin Nashville 37203 6/15 Lvh LLC Corsair Artisan LLC $1,325,000 0 Blue Hole Antioch 37013 6/14 Oxford Brentwood Apts LLC Bell Road LP $1,300,000 427 Harding Nashville 37211 6/21 Oh Mi Sook; Bae Jeong Hwan Ncw-National Car Wash Gp $1,300,000 1122, 1124, 1126 3rd Nashville 37210 4/21 Layman 1128 LLC City Limits Const LLC $1,250,000 125, 131, 137 Park South Nashville 37210 6/12 Mayberry Rodney A; Mayberry Connie L Thurman Morris Jr; Corlew Candra; Thurman Carlton $1,200,000 651 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 6/21 Marcor Prop Hendricks Robert A; Hendricks Beverly R $1,175,000 0 River View Nashville 37209 5/18 Commodore Yacht Club William Clark Dugger Trust; Dugger John Leland; Dugger Bradley Smith; Dugger Nan B Estate $1,130,000 111 Oak Valley Nashville 37207 5/3 Fuqua James Gil Jr CRG LLC $1,111,000 1601 57th Nashville 37209 5/19 Renaissance Stone Cutting LLC 57th Avenue North LLC $1,100,000 5516 Clarksville Joelton 37080 6/6 Kane LLC G-Mamary LLC $1,080,000 1717 61St Nashville 37209 5/9 Triton Terminaling LLC Motiva Ent LLC $1,058,600 810 Vantage Way Nashville 37228 6/28 B F Nashville Inc BR Foods LLC $1,005,717 300 4Th Nashville 37201 5/4 Blue Parrot LLC Spartex LLC $1,000,000 2117, 2121, 2145 Shaw Gdlttsvlle 37072 6/23 Wall Michael J; Wall Julie R Wright Dawn; Wright Dawn Monet Eanes; Knight Kellye; Knight Kellye Rhea Eanes; Eanes H Ray Estate $1,000,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 2120 Edward Curd Franklin 37067 4/19 Project Holding Company LLC Small Curd Mgmt Co LLC; Small Curd Road LP $9,600,000 145 Legends Club Franklin 37069 6/23 Ironhorse Franklin Apts LLC Iron Horse Park LLC $6,508,930 1222 Liberty Franklin 37067 6/6 Gateway Mosby Cool Springs LLC Mosby Cool Springs LLC $5,004,000 1731 Mallory Brentwood 37027 5/30 Nnn Vineyard Springs Apts 30 LLC; Nnn Vineyard Springs Apts 31 LLC; Nnn Vineyard Springs Apts 32 LLC; Nnn Vineyard Springs Apts 33 LLC Chimney Rock Company $4,115,000 2141 Hartland Franklin 37069 4/18 Turnberry Homes LLC McKay Guilford; McKay Katherine Whitley; McKay Living Trust; Rice Virgil R Real Estate Trust $4,000,000 300 Beasley Franklin 37064 6/16 Williamson County Genie LLC $3,100,000 1816 Old Natchez Franklin 4/24 Edwards Derek W; Edwards Stephanie P Smith Frances Ratcliffe; Smith J Thomas $2,538,141 1648 Westgate Brentwood 37027 4/6 Tra LLC Lightman Cool Springs LLC; Thoroughbred Village LLC $2,500,000 6269 Lampkins Bridge College Grove 37046 4/7 Galloway Jack & Rhonda LLC; Galloway Rhonda & Jack LLC Lampkins Bridge Road LLC $2,400,000 100 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 5/8 Kirkland Edwin G; Kirkland Marie B Chun Alex M; Chun Myung; Chun Sang K $2,250,000 559 Church Brentwood 37027 6/22 Hetherington Brent; Malakouti Mohsen; Real Ready Part M&S Holdings LLC $2,200,000 1577 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37069 6/2 Finley Lyle Trust Coyne Michael W $2,175,000 1268 Lewisburg Franklin 37064 4/4 Henpeck Village Market Inc Joe Max Moore LLC; Moore Joe Max LLC $2,170,000 4545 Columbia Thomp St 37179 5/31 Datcat 7 Invs LLC C&L Dev LLC $2,100,000 230 Royal Oaks Franklin 37064 6/22 Miles Cars Ro LLC Bass E Warner (Tr) $1,800,000 102 Werthan Franklin 37064 6/29 Cornerstone Financial Credit Union Inc Magli Thomas F; McMillan Mark $1,750,000 4330 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 5/1 Bentontown Preservation Part Diehl Invs LLC; Diehl Prop LP $1,700,000 5763 Walker Hill Franklin 37064 6/1 Coley Billy & Claire Joint Revocable Living Trust; Coley Claire & Billy Joint Revocable Living Trust Landers John William $1,600,000 1614 Franklin Brentwood 37027 6/16 B Holdings LLC Kennedy Prop LLC $1,575,000 218 Margin, 246 2nd 37064 5/19 Richland South LLC McCullar Family Limited Parthip; McCullar Land Company LLC $1,550,000 4104 Clovercroft Franklin 37067 4/19 Holly Holy LLC Cornerstone Invs Inc $1,500,000 6511, 6545 Bridle Way College Gr 37046 5/15 Noe Carly A; Noe James L III Schols Mark E $1,450,000 300 Beasley Franklin 37064 6/16 Williamson County Premiere Equity LLC $1,400,000 0 New Highway 96 Franklin 37064 4/13 Franklin TN Alzheimers Inv LLC Harpeth Medical Inv LLC $1,400,000 5800 Green Chapel Franklin 37064 6/2 Traceland LLC Sullivan Mazel E Family Trust $1,260,000 3020 Stansberry Brentwood 37027 5/3 Camden Commons Place Vineyard Productions Inc $1,236,000 7399 Nolensville Nolensville 37135 4/18 Terravista Dev Company Hayer Baldeep S $1,200,000 1646 Westgate Brentwood 37027 5/10 Cspark Incorporated Poss Stephen D $1,200,000 204 9Th Franklin 37064 6/1 204 Ninth Avenue Part LLC 204 9Th Ave South LLC $1,125,000 6475 Peytonsville Arno College Gr 37046 6/7 Byram Anita S; Byram James S Smithson Doris W (Estate of) $1,100,000 4845 Byrd College Gr 37046 6/15 Card Giulietta C; Card Lawrence T Anders Carroll Scott $1,075,000 4120 Trinity Franklin 37067 4/12 Chesnut Mark; Chesnut Michelle Chesnut Ent LLC $1,060,326 390 Southwinds Franklin 37064 4/13 Gsks Prop LLC Cooper David LLC $1,000,000 7055 Lick Creek Primm Spr 38476 6/9 Soukup Charles J Anglin Lisa Southall; Anglin William Travis; Southall Katherine Jean; Southall Lisa G $1,000,000 4092 Carters Creek Franklin 37064 4/28 TN Land & Holdings LLC Gielda Norman; Gielda Teresa Judd; Judd Gielda Teresa $985,000 7917 Nolensville Arrington 37014 6/2 CK Residential LLC Cotton Danny B; Cotton Linda; Wampler Christy; Wampler Kevin $960,000 1114 Harpeth Industrial Franklin 37064 5/5 Franklin 240 LLC MJJ Parthip L P $950,000 195 Berry Farms Town Franklin 37064 6/21 McDonalds Real Estate Company Berry Tyler IV & Avalyn Berry Swain Rural Plains Parthip; Berry Tyler IV Rural Plains Parthip; Bnb Wco Inv LLC; Rural Plains Parthip; Swain Avalyn Berry & Tyler Berry IV Rural Plains Parthip; Swain Avalyn Berry Family Parthip $900,000 4520 Scenic Hills Franklin 37064 4/10 Spencer Craig; Spencer Suzanne Briscoe Howard; Briscoe Vanessa J $873,000 4412 Franklin South Franklin 37064 6/19 Old South Const of TN LLC Headden Marc; Moore Robert N Jr (Estate of) $865,000 2079 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 6/5 Wolf John G Home Value Renovators I LLC $850,000 0 Big East Fork Franklin 37064 5/22 Bartel Genell Anderson Hickman Lillian Toline; Miller Gail Toline; Toline Eric M; Toline Pamela Leslie; Toline Prop L P $821,500 5143 Main Spring Hill 37174 6/21 Varney Paul Const LLC Harvey Edmund; Harvey Jeffrey $780,000 0 Columbia Thomp St 37179 6/28 Tri Star Energy LLC Hill Lillian C $764,750 2208 Osburn Arrington 37014 5/10 Silvernagel Mary Beth; Silvernagel Sean Hill Mary Ruth; Mangel Lula O; Osburn Prop LLC; Osburn Samuel Davis; Underwood Susan $760,000 0 Rural Plains Franklin 37069 5/18 Battleground Prop G P; Byrd John P; D&B Real Estate LLC; Mann Steve D Berry Tyler IV & Avalyn Berry Swain Rural Plains Parthip; Berry Tyler IV Rural Plains Parthip; Bnb Wco Inv LLC; Rural Plains Parthip; Swain Avalyn Berry & Tyler Berry IV Rural Plains Parthip; Swain Avalyn Berry Family Parthip $750,000 7136 New Hope Fairview 37062 5/30 McKee David B; McKee Stephanie S Rice Cathy P; Rice Randolph W $664,500 2245 Fairview Fairview 37062 4/11 Ris Realty LLC 2245 Fairview LLC $660,000 1399, 1401 Adams Franklin 37064 4/5 Henry Drilling LLC Broadway Inv Group Co Inc $650,000 5020 McKee Padilla College Gr 37046 5/31 Rogers Comm Prop Trust Harris Mary; Haynes Karen; Jorjorian Tracey; Padilla Lori; Padilla Tracey; Padilla Wesley; Van Horne Kathy $607,245 1114 Main Franklin 37064 4/4 MSJB LLC Woodard James L $525,000 223 Fitzgerald Franklin 37064 6/1 Palmeri Mark Louis; Palmeri Michelle Renee Rieke Mary $519,600

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 3920 Puckett Creek M'boro 37128 5/25 CR Murfreesboro LLC Bell Murfreesboro LLC $47,300,000 648 Ken Pilkerton Smyrna 37167 6/29 Copperfield Acq L P Copperfield Lodge LLC $47,210,000 285 Rutherford M'boro 37130 4/4 Apexone Blue Raider LLC Murfreesboro I LLC $22,097,800 285 Rutherford M'boro 37130 4/4 Apexone Blue Raider LLC Blue Atlantic Murfreesboro II LLC $9,202,200 810 Expo Smyrna 37167 6/22 Smyrna Interstate Hotels LLC Hamister Hospitality Rutherford I LLC $7,165,000 2135 Church M'boro 37130 5/17 New Vision Hospitality Group LLC Hospitality Services of Middle TN Inc $4,700,000 444 Dick Buchanan La Vergne 37086 6/13 Carter Lumber of The South Inc Northstar 1 LLC $4,650,000 2015, 2021, 2023, 2027, 2029, 2033, 2035, 2041, 2043 Bradyville, 603, 612 Crestland, 1012 Eaton, 1021 Ewing, 2133, 2203, 2227, 2205, 2217, 2209, 2211, 2235, 2241, 2233, 2229, 2223, 2221, 2215 Rutherford M'boro 37130 6/2 Troubadour Invs LLC Henley Sam W; Murfreesboro Prop; Partin James E; Riddle James D $3,592,000 118 Westgate, 2424 Church Westgate M'boro 37128 6/16 Ayodhya LLC Saraswat Suresh C; Shiva Assoc II $2,700,000 Sam Ridley La Vergne 37086 5/30 Togrye Anthony Verandas at Sam Ridley Comm LLC $2,667,000 992 Baker Smyrna 37167 6/14 Vision Dev Part Gp Alcorn Prop LLC $2,600,000 116 John R Rice M'boro 37129 5/9 Our Way Dev Company Mountain Star Prop LLC $2,375,000 1098 Sgt Asbury Hawn Smyrna 37167 6/16 Douglas Hoff Income Trust; Hoff Douglas Income Trust Invest Squared 1098 Sgt Asbury LLC $2,184,562 Westlawn M'boro 37128 4/28 D R Horton Inc; Dr Horton Inc; Horton D R Inc; Horton Dr Inc Reo Funding Solutions III LLC $1,927,500 Leanna Central Valley M'boro 37129 6/20 Leanna Inv LLC Bartlett Matthew; Schuetz Jonathan $1,800,000 2460 Salem Creek M'boro 37128 4/19 Landquestor LLC Parsons David $1,780,800 480 Glenwood Smyrna 37167 6/2 Nash 2 Sf LLC Bain Thomas $1,750,000 1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Smyrna 37167 5/12 Trinity Invs LLC Dd Smyrna LLC $1,675,000 6331 Franklin M'boro 37128 4/5 Swanson Dev L P Seay Linda $1,669,525 Asbury M'boro 37129 5/11 Kingsbury LLC King Anthony E; King Darryl; King Edward; King Edward L; King James; King James G; King Ronald; King Ronald Stacey; Malone Desinda King $1,600,000 1300 Heil Quaker La Vergne 37086 5/8 Gaytan Legacy Prop LLC Haynes Manuals Inc $1,500,000 1405, 3017 Medical Center M'boro 37129 5/2 Swanson Dev L P Bailey John Lawson; Detwiler Peggy Bailey Estate; Herrod Barbara Bailey $1,484,000 Florence M'boro 37129 5/8 Fortress Builders Inc Waldron Roy L; Waldron Roy L Family Limited Parthip $1,447,488 1329, 1339, 1349, 1359 Benley M'boro 37130 5/1 Spring Inv LLC Thomson Michael D $1,184,000 1831 Broad M'boro 37129 4/5 Fujiwara Makoto MAalpin Joseph Govenor; Murfreesboro Loge No 645 Loyal Order of Moose $817,000 230 Shelby M'boro 37127 4/18 Toman Ventures LLC Freehling Pamela Sue; Moody Pamela Sue Freeling; Moody Paul Michael Estate $805,000 2568 Armstrong Valley M'boro 37128 5/18 Michaels Homes LLC Sanders Patricia P $750,000 307 Hickerson M'boro 37129 4/3 Ps Prop LLC Blankenship Inv Group LLC $670,000 941 Sgt Asbury Hawn Smyrna 37167 4/12 Heritage South Comm Credit Union Saltgood Prop LLC $660,000 6640 Shores M'boro 37128 6/19 Stoneybrook Land Corp LLC Bruce Donald L Revocable Living Trust Agreement The $596,700 310 Main M'boro 37130 5/22 East David Brock Mrw Holdings LLC $550,000 527 Maple M'boro 37130 5/15 Hopkins Kimberly S; Hopkins Roger R Highers James C; Jones John C III $537,500 425 Jayhawk M'boro 37128 4/10 Smith Blake J Jones Benny S; Jones Joan C; Rutledge Roger S; S & S Prop $525,000 130 Church M'boro 37130 5/12 Churct St LLC Swanson Dev L P; Swanson Prop Inc $524,000 14344 Halls Hill Milton 37118 5/25 Cutright Ryan Harrell Brooke; Harrell Corey $519,000 1407 Medical Center M'boro 37129 5/19 Swanson Dev L P Bowman J Mitchell Jr; Bowman Robin $500,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 364, 580 Main Gallatin 37066 6/6 Sovran Hhf Storage Holdings LLC Spensa TN II LLC $14,149,395 1151 Goshentown Hndrsnvlle 37075 4/27 VSL Hendersonville LLC Glenbrook Part L P $2,826,600 1104 Broadway Portland 37148 6/13 Rks Group LLC KB Fuels Inc $2,755,000 145 Anderson Hndrsnvlle 37075 6/16 Four Ts Hendersonville Office Building LLC $2,350,000 317, 319 Allen Gdlttsvlle 37072 5/19 Allen Farms Inv LLC DVR LLC $2,055,000 112, 116, 120, 121, 124, 125, 128, 129, 132, 133, 136, 137 Dimmit Portland 37148 4/21 W & M Invs LLC Ricky Bobby Prop LLC $1,900,000 Niagra Gallatin 37066 5/24 Sand Creek Part LLC Home Depot U S A Inc $1,500,000 123 Davis Bethpage 37022 4/17 Portland Storage LLC Edens Danny $1,450,000 0 Cages Hndrsnvlle 37075 6/29 Franklin John S Franklin Nancy A $1,404,459 2940 Highway 31 Wh House 37188 4/3 White House Village LLC Grubbs Diana G $1,350,000 1175 Mud Hollow Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/1 Smart Daniel J; Smart Tosha L Beavers Velma L Estate; Gregory Tonya B Exec $1,316,000 1455 Sandy Valley Hndrsnvlle 37075 4/28 Guidicy Jeffrey Robin; Guidicy Jill Ann Lovins Lisa Ann; Lovins Richard A $1,200,000 160 Manskers Acres Gdlttsvlle 37072 6/6 Harper Brian W Jr; Harper Lindsey Jackson Family Parthip $1,200,000 0 Station Camp Creek Gallatin 37066 6/29 Franklin Nancy A Franklin John S $976,310 1155 Old Highway 109 Gallatin 37066 4/3 Rpd Real Estate Holding Co LLC Anderson Anna M; Anderson William R $950,000 635 Robertson Castalian Sp 37031 4/17 Kjerstad Lenden John Mst Strategic Fund I LLC $950,000 3616 Highway 31 Wh House 37188 6/2 Schaffhouser Electric Co LLC Tate Revocable Living Trut; Tate Harold B Jr Tr; Tate Sarah J Tr $950,000 317 Allen Gallatin 37066 5/19 DVR LLC Swearingen Rodney W $950,000 841A Douglas Bend Gallatin 37066 6/1 Bednar Jennifer; Bednar Kelly Lober Gina; Lober Kenneth $849,900 1059 Woods Ferry Gallatin 37066 5/3 Jkw Ventures LLC Emamalie Salem $800,000 843 Corum Hill Castalian Springs 37031 6/12 Terrell Amy Beth; Terrell Russell Lee Stetar Beth Ann; Stetar Michael J $780,000 Anderson Hndrsnvlle 37075 6/2 Pulte Homes TN Limited Parthip Jennings Robert; Norman W Scott $721,200 131 Sanders Ferry Hndrsnvlle 37075 6/1 Associated Retailer Group Ptr; Coman Beniamin; Coman Violica Butler Joseph C; Butler Shelly G $720,000 Millstone Hndrsnvlle 37075 6/29 Clayton Prop Group Inc Real Estate Solutions Group LLC $715,000 Durham Henderson 37075 6/23 Weekley Homes LLC Wfc Durham Holdings Vii G P $709,596 129 Bell Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/3 Ennis Family Revocable Living Trust Bh Part $700,000 1111 Jones Hndrsnvlle 37075 4/18 Harper James Edward Harper Brian W Jr; Harper Lindsey Ricketts $680,000 Durham Hndrsnvlle 37075 6/15 Weekley Homes LLC Wfc Durham Holdings Vii G P $678,300 1619 Foxland Gallatin 37066 4/6 Palmer David W; Palmer Erin L Houdeshell Erin E; Houdeshell Joseph S $656,000 428, 429, 431, 434 Cherry Grove, 320, 322, 325, 338, 339, 340 Lingering Lingering Hndrsnvlle 37075 4/6 Clayton Prop Group Inc Real Estate Solutions Group LLC $650,000 941 Vinings Gallatin 37066 6/1 Stohr Alana C; Stohr Kenneth R Jr Drees Premier Homes Inc $635,000 985 Vinings Gallatin 37066 6/7 Ramirez Casie; Ramirez Daniel Drees Premier Homes Inc $619,957 31E Highway Wstmrlnd 37186 5/10 Holleman Henry; Holleman Morris Creasy James Harold Jr $600,000 960, 969 Vinings Gallatin 37066 6/5 Hamor Robert H; Hamor Tina Rene Drees Premier Homes Inc $569,459 111 Bingham Gallatin 37066 4/20 Eckers Robinette A; Eckers Thomas III Creekside Homes LLC $557,630 937 Vinings Gallatin 37066 5/25 Roe Lisa A; Roe Scott Drees Premier Homes Inc $553,700 383 Broadway Gallatin 37066 5/5 Laxmi Mata Inc H & S Prop $550,000 471 Penny Morris Portland 37148 4/25 Trammel Donna; Trammell Mark Craig Lisa; Craig Randall J $534,913 113 Bingham Gallatin 37066 5/25 Crawford Angela T; Crawford Monty Creekside Homes LLC $534,045 1046 Heathrow Hndrsnvlle 37075 4/3 McLaughlin Maria C L; McLaughlin Patrick D Shular Michael L Tr $529,900 1033 Montrose Gallatin 37066 4/28 Jones Christopher Leon; Jones Lorraine Reed Parkside Builders LLC $527,692 970 Vinings Gallatin 37066 4/3 Mayszak Michael Thomas; Mayszak Nancy Ann Drees Premier Homes Inc $522,910 1261 Sandy Valley Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/3 Campbell Malissa A; Campbell Stephen L Fleming Homes LLC $517,777 1021 Kendras Gallatin 37066 6/5 Davis Kendall Joe; Davis Robin Lyons Family Trust $510,000 119 Ashington Hndrsnvlle 37075 6/9 Ward Gary Lynn Jr; Ward Stacy Nadler Drees Premier Homes Inc $503,527 104 Higginson Gallatin 37066 5/4 Nguyen Andy; Nguyen Thu Creekside Homes LLC $502,244 Allen Gdlttsvlle 37072 5/19 DVR LLC Enayat Nigar A Tr; Nards Trust $500,000 630 Tunnel Gallatin 37066 6/23 Russell Josh Blair Beth $500,000

Wilson County