Top Midstate commercial transactions for second quarter 2017

|0 Linbar
|Nashville
|37211
|6/15
|Albany Road-Haywood Oaks LLC
|YTG Nashville LP
|$34,750,000
|860 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|4/26
|Lion Summit LLC
|Hcbh Overlook LLC
|$30,300,000
|730 Freeland Station
|Nashville
|37228
|5/25
|Metro Fairways Business Park LLC
|Metro Fairway Part LP
|$20,200,000
|1111 Airport Center
|Nashville
|37214
|6/6
|Hotel 1111 Airport Center LP
|Garrison Nashville Hotel Propco LLC
|$18,400,000
|44 Vantage
|Nashville
|37228
|4/10
|TDC Vantage LLC
|Vantage Way LLC
|$17,700,000
|2 Vantage
|Nashville
|37228
|5/31
|GPT Tpg Vantage Way LLC
|Sdg Metro LLC
|$14,750,000
|601 Bakertown
|Antioch
|37013
|6/8
|Drake Pacer Bakertown Acq LLC
|Ytg Nashville LP
|$14,600,000
|2108 Hayes
|Nashville
|37203
|4/19
|Lee Apts LLC
|Lee Apts LLC
|$14,500,000
|212, 214 Glenrose, 2140 Dayton
|Nashville
|37210
|5/26
|Glenrose Avenue Inv LLC
|Dayton Prop One LLC
|$13,500,000
|401, 407, 413, 417, 419, 421, 427, 431, 437, 439, 445, 447, 449, 451, 453, 459, 461, 463, 465, 467, 469, 477 2nd
|Nashville
|37210
|6/13
|Howell Park Part LLC
|Varnell Kathryn G; Ebbert Sprigg; Ebbert Kathy; Catignani Linus D; Russell Gene A; Edwards Alan A; Sae Prop LLC; Fitts Lisa M; Gnyp Andrew; Gnyp Andrew Jr; Gnyp Alene M; Taylor Brian; Tom Douglas Binns Trust; Hodges Rondy; Harris Michael J; Lucado Andrea P; Bodart Brock L; Irvin Jason M; Tarpy James Michael; Tarpy Susan Gentry; Howard Derek; Stanfill Chadwick W; Stanfill Joel W; Varnell James; Irvin Christina Marie; Chapman Will; Taylor Sherry; Kimbrough Josslyn H; Sackl Diane L
|$12,476,800
|191 Polk
|Nashville
|37210
|5/23
|Sh/Polk Ave Assoc LLC
|Nashboro/Polk Avenue LLC
|$12,400,000
|5520 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|5/26
|Realty Income Prop 19 LLC
|South Plaza Center Owner LLC
|$11,478,000
|5330 Cane Ridge
|Antioch
|37013
|6/21
|Nash Fields LLC
|D3 Hickory Hollow LLC
|$10,450,000
|621 Mainstream
|Nashville
|37228
|6/8
|Drake Pacer Mainstream Acq LLC
|YTG Nashville LP
|$10,400,000
|3300 Park, 3301, 3307 Fairmont
|Nashville
|37203
|4/19
|Blackstone Apts LLC
|Blackstone Apts LLC
|$9,000,000
|2004, 2006 End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/31
|Graduate Nashville Trs LLC
|Gordon Family Trust; Zimmerman Raymond; Greenbaum Ralph; Weinberger Sylvia
|$7,573,500
|8188 Sawyer Brown
|Nashville
|37221
|4/5
|Bre Knight Sh TN Owner LLC
|HCP SH ELP2 Prop LLC
|$7,288,247
|123 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|5/10
|Nnn Vineyard Springs Apts 30 LLC; Nnn Vineyard Springs Apts 31 LLC; Nnn Vineyard Springs Apts 32 LLC; Nnn Vineyard Springs Apts 33 LLC; Cff Joes Crab Shack LLC; Tjs Joes Crab Shack LLC
|Gregcoh LLC
|$7,150,000
|121 21st
|Nashville
|37203
|4/20
|Hh Nashville JV Holdings LLC
|HE Nashville LLC
|$6,285,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|4/24
|Ch Realty VII-Drg Nashville Interchange Center LLC
|Colonial Pipeline Co
|$6,000,000
|0 Villa
|Nashville
|37212
|6/8
|Ap Edgehill Inv LLC
|Edgehill Village Inv LLC
|$6,000,000
|519, 530 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|6/19
|Donelson Inv LLC; Donelson Pike Restaurant Part
|Owen Parthip; Owen LP
|$5,800,000
|2491 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|5/8
|Richland South LLC
|Kmart Corp
|$5,400,000
|0 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|6/6
|Bells Bluff LLC
|Beach Lake Prop LLC
|$5,228,000
|2000 End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/31
|Graduate Nashville Owner LLC
|Werthan Joni P; Pwu Prop LP; Equitable Trust Co
|$5,176,500
|203 23rd
|Nashville
|37203
|5/1
|Cap Holdings LLC
|Family & Childrens Service
|$4,116,450
|429 Houston
|Nashville
|37203
|6/23
|429B Houston St LLC
|Lle Property LLC
|$4,075,000
|2165, 2171 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|6/13
|LVH LLC
|Donelson Pike Restaurant Part
|$3,900,000
|0 Centennial
|Burns
|37029
|6/2
|Nashville Bend LLC
|R Manuel-Centennial
|$3,800,000
|333 Union
|Nashville
|37201
|6/23
|Manek Holdings LLC
|Andys Union LLC
|$3,800,000
|8041 River Road
|Nashville
|37209
|4/3
|River Road Farm Trust
|Sherrill Parthip
|$3,600,000
|1424 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|4/17
|Fulner Pamela
|Sanders Manufacturing Co
|$3,478,000
|8171 Highway 100
|Nashville
|37221
|5/31
|Overland Park Inv Co LLC
|Trace Creek Shops LLC
|$3,225,000
|631 Hill
|Brentwood
|37027
|5/26
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|Cornelius Charles G; James T Granbery Jr Family Trust; West Susan C; Cornelius Llewellyna; Llewellyna Cornelius Living Trust; Granbery James T Jr Estate
|$3,100,000
|1405 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|5/30
|Mountcastle Family LLC
|Turner Montgomery G Sr
|$2,907,897
|555 Expressway Park
|Nashville
|37210
|5/15
|555 Expressway Drive LLC; Rl Expressway LLC; Cj Expressway LLC
|CP Alabama LLC
|$2,900,000
|4305 Alabama
|Nashville
|37209
|4/3
|Spacebox West Nashville LLC
|Option Rentals Inc; Calvin Dorris Brown; Calvin Dorris B; Calvin Dorris B Jr
|$2,800,000
|329 Union
|Nashville
|37201
|4/17
|Elite Wireless Inc
|Nieboer Robert Scott; Norwood Kevin D
|$2,700,000
|1012 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|5/10
|Sunny Meadows LP
|Elkins Stephen D
|$2,675,000
|1301, 1307, 1309 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|6/5
|Michael Shmerling
|Waggoner G G Jr
|$2,600,000
|1330, 1400, 1326 Dickseron, 136, 138, 140 Elmhurst
|Nashville
|37207
|5/1
|Bristol Dickerson Pike Part LLC; Daniel Charles F; Meneguzzi Ashlyn Pierce; Yeager Samuel C
|Douglas Michael E
|$2,567,500
|801 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|5/3
|Hollyvale Church Holdings LLC
|Yellow Jacket Parking LLC
|$2,500,000
|15201 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37211
|4/4
|Monterra LLC
|Maddox Foundation
|$2,500,000
|1016 Noelton, 312 Battle, 3410 Granny White
|Nashville
|37204
|6/1
|Midtown Fellowship Inc
|First Evangelical Reformed Church
|$2,500,000
|13331 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|5/25
|Lighthouse Ministries of Antioch TN Inc
|Perfecting Faith Ministires Intl Inc; Perfecting Faith Ministries Inc
|$2,400,000
|1817 Patterson
|Nashville
|37203
|6/20
|Drg 1817 Patterson LP
|1817 Patterson Street LP
|$2,300,000
|3232 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|6/8
|Groseth Joycelyn Trustee; Groseth Family Trust-2006
|Invest Squared 3232 Clarksville LLC
|$2,237,136
|520 Central
|Nashville
|37211
|6/13
|Payant Daniel
|Deeks & Co Inc; Deeks & Co Inc
|$2,150,000
|210 Venture
|Nashville
|37228
|6/20
|Gracemark LLC
|Fawcett Charles W III
|$2,020,000
|1217 16Th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/1
|Chera Jane
|M D Leasing LLC
|$2,000,000
|261 French Landing
|Nashville
|37228
|6/22
|261 French Landing Parthip
|Fawcett Charles W III
|$2,000,000
|1912 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|4/7
|
|
|$1,975,000
|423 Union
|Nashville
|37219
|5/19
|Tyg 423 Union LLC
|Goddard Hancock LLC
|$1,900,000
|1511 16Th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/2
|Groveland Inv Group
|Dismas Inc
|$1,850,000
|907 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|5/5
|Ttf Invs LLC
|Tritrust Part LLC
|$1,800,000
|809, 811, 813 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|5/11
|Lyla Tov Hospitality Holdings LLC
|813M LLC
|$1,800,000
|518 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|6/12
|Tulip Street LLC
|Nashville District TN Conference of The United Methodist Church; Tulip Street Methodist Episcopal Church
|$1,800,000
|942 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|6/19
|Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church Inc
|Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Comm Dev Corp
|$1,609,896
|13105 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|6/29
|Blue Beacon Intl Inc
|Rose Mgmt LLC
|$1,600,000
|3324 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|4/3
|Grivley Prop LLC
|Grant Invs LLC
|$1,600,000
|0 Hobson
|Antioch
|37013
|4/26
|Jobalia Nishith; Patel Nayan
|Bfe Corp
|$1,600,000
|3250 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Skyline Omega Building LLC
|Dr Invs LLC
|$1,550,001
|2313 21St
|Nashville
|37212
|6/13
|2313 21St Ave LLC
|Guinsburg Philip; Woodman Jay; Smith Gregory
|$1,510,000
|907, 917, 921 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|5/2
|TTF Invs LLC
|Gallatin Food Valu Inc
|$1,500,000
|1000, 1002, 1006, 1008, 1010, 1012, 1014, 1018 Scovel
|Nashville
|37208
|5/15
|Cottage Part LLC
|Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church Inc
|$1,500,000
|3201 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|5/30
|Wamble James D; Wamble Alisa S
|Turner Montgomery G Sr
|$1,431,446
|4401 Harding
|Nashville
|37205
|5/24
|Cooke Charles E
|Suntrust Bank Trustee; Kempkau Charles W Estate
|$1,350,000
|1200 Northgate Business
|Madison
|37115
|6/7
|Crossman James A
|Perales Pedro J Estate; Perales Betty M Executrix
|$1,350,000
|1708 Pearl
|Nashville
|37203
|6/7
|Pearl Street Family Part Gp
|Grace M Eaton Day Child Care & Early Learning Center
|$1,325,000
|1236 Martin
|Nashville
|37203
|6/15
|Lvh LLC
|Corsair Artisan LLC
|$1,325,000
|0 Blue Hole
|Antioch
|37013
|6/14
|Oxford Brentwood Apts LLC
|Bell Road LP
|$1,300,000
|427 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|6/21
|Oh Mi Sook; Bae Jeong Hwan
|Ncw-National Car Wash Gp
|$1,300,000
|1122, 1124, 1126 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|4/21
|Layman 1128 LLC
|City Limits Const LLC
|$1,250,000
|125, 131, 137 Park South
|Nashville
|37210
|6/12
|Mayberry Rodney A; Mayberry Connie L
|Thurman Morris Jr; Corlew Candra; Thurman Carlton
|$1,200,000
|651 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37209
|6/21
|Marcor Prop
|Hendricks Robert A; Hendricks Beverly R
|$1,175,000
|0 River View
|Nashville
|37209
|5/18
|Commodore Yacht Club
|William Clark Dugger Trust; Dugger John Leland; Dugger Bradley Smith; Dugger Nan B Estate
|$1,130,000
|111 Oak Valley
|Nashville
|37207
|5/3
|Fuqua James Gil Jr
|CRG LLC
|$1,111,000
|1601 57th
|Nashville
|37209
|5/19
|Renaissance Stone Cutting LLC
|57th Avenue North LLC
|$1,100,000
|5516 Clarksville
|Joelton
|37080
|6/6
|Kane LLC
|G-Mamary LLC
|$1,080,000
|1717 61St
|Nashville
|37209
|5/9
|Triton Terminaling LLC
|Motiva Ent LLC
|$1,058,600
|810 Vantage Way
|Nashville
|37228
|6/28
|B F Nashville Inc
|BR Foods LLC
|$1,005,717
|300 4Th
|Nashville
|37201
|5/4
|Blue Parrot LLC
|Spartex LLC
|$1,000,000
|2117, 2121, 2145 Shaw
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|6/23
|Wall Michael J; Wall Julie R
|Wright Dawn; Wright Dawn Monet Eanes; Knight Kellye; Knight Kellye Rhea Eanes; Eanes H Ray Estate
|$1,000,000