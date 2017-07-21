Rick Perry duped by Russian duo impersonating Ukraine leader

VOL. 41 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 21, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry has been fooled by a pair of Russian pranksters impersonating the prime minister of Ukraine.

Perry spoke to the pair about the Paris Climate Accord and the possibility of using pig manure as a power source in his 22-minute conversation with Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov. The entire phone call was posted online by Russian news site Vesti.

Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes confirmed the authenticity of the call to The Washington Post , saying the duo targets high level officials and celebrities "who are supportive of an agenda that is not in line with their governments. In this case, the energy security of Ukraine."

Other victims of past pranks by the pair known as Vovan and Lexus include Rep. Maxine Waters and Republican Sen. John McCain.