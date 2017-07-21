Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 21, 2017

Congressman diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer

JOHNSON CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Phil Roe's office says he has been diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer and will undergo treatment next month in Tennessee.

Roe's website said the cancer was discovered after a routine physical and that his prognosis is excellent. He will be treated in East Tennessee during the August district work period, and treatment isn't expected to conflict with his legislative schedule.

The statement said no updates or comments would be provided until treatment is completed. His offices in Kingsport, Morristown and Washington will remain open as usual.

Roe, a Republican and retired physician who represents Tennessee's 1st Congressional District, is serving his fifth term in Congress. He is chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs and is on the House Education and Workforce Committee.

