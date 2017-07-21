Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 21, 2017

Trump weighs re-nominating Yellen or choosing Cohn instead

Updated 3:40PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's considering either re-nominating Janet Yellen for a second term as Fed chair or replacing her with someone else, possibly Gary Cohn, who leads his National Economic Council.

Trump says in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that he has a "lot of respect" for Yellen and thinks she is serving capably. The president says he's still considering asking her to serve four more years after her term ends in February. But he says he's also considering other candidates, including Cohn, who joined the Trump administration after a 26-year career at Goldman Sachs.

Yellen has declined to say whether she wants to serve another term.

Trump says Cohn, who was present for the interview, didn't know he was under consideration for the Fed job.

