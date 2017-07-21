Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 21, 2017

Activists say federal agents arrested Tennessee immigrants

Updated 11:12AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — Local activists say federal immigration agents have arrested a large number of people in Tennessee.

The Commercial Appeal reports 25-year-old activist Jose Salazar says beginning Sunday morning, agents made several arrests at three Memphis apartment complexes. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Thomas Byrd says he didn't immediately know the number of arrests, but that estimates in the dozens are inaccurate because ICE targets individuals not communities.

Salazar, an organizer for Hispanic advocacy group Cosecha Memphis, helped the Coalition of Concerned Citizens gather more than 20 supporters at two of the apartment complexes where they distributed "know your rights" literature to residents.

Adriana Colunga says her husband's close family friend was taken as he picked up a car from one apartment. The 25-year-old says agents are "taking the wrong people."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0