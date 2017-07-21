Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 21, 2017

KKR's Internet Brands buying WebMD in $2.8B deal

NEW YORK (AP) — KKR is buying health information website WebMD in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion.

WebMD Health Corp. announced in February that it was looking at its strategic options, including a possible sale.

KKR's Internet Brands, an online media and software services provider and subsidiary of KKR, will pay $66.50 per WebMD share. That's an approximately 20 percent premium to the New York company's Friday closing price of $55.19.

WebMD's board has approved the transaction, which is targeted to close in the fourth quarter.

WebMD's stock jumped more than 17 percent in premarket Monday trading.

