Heat advisory in effect for Mid-South region

VOL. 41 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 21, 2017

MEMPHIS (AP) — Weather officials have issued a heat advisory for parts of Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas as heat indexes rise above 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a heat advisory for eastern Arkansas, north Mississippi and West Tennessee until 7 p.m. Friday.

Meteorologists say heat indexes are reaching up to 105 to 110 degrees in the Mid-South region. Heat index is a measure of how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.

The weather service says the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity can make heat exhaustion or heat stroke possible.

Officials are advising people to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water to help combat the sweltering heat.