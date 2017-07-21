Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 21, 2017

Governor hopeful Boyd to run 537 miles in 100 days

Updated 7:37AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Republican candidate for governor Randy Boyd says he'll run more than 537 miles (864 kilometers) across the state in about 100 days to meet voters.

Boyd's campaign said Thursday he'll start off at the Virginia-Tennessee line in Bristol on Aug. 2 and end in Memphis. He'll hold events and hit campaign stops along the way.

The former economic development chief has completed 34 full marathons and 49 half-marathons and runs 6 to 10 miles (10 to 16 kilometers) each morning.

He says the run will help him meet as many Tennesseans as possible while promoting a healthy lifestyle for the state.

The rest of the Republican field for governor in 2018 so far includes state House Speaker Beth Harwell, state Sen. Mae Beavers and Williamson County businessman Bill Lee.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0