Governor hopeful Boyd to run 537 miles in 100 days

VOL. 41 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 21, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Republican candidate for governor Randy Boyd says he'll run more than 537 miles (864 kilometers) across the state in about 100 days to meet voters.

Boyd's campaign said Thursday he'll start off at the Virginia-Tennessee line in Bristol on Aug. 2 and end in Memphis. He'll hold events and hit campaign stops along the way.

The former economic development chief has completed 34 full marathons and 49 half-marathons and runs 6 to 10 miles (10 to 16 kilometers) each morning.

He says the run will help him meet as many Tennesseans as possible while promoting a healthy lifestyle for the state.

The rest of the Republican field for governor in 2018 so far includes state House Speaker Beth Harwell, state Sen. Mae Beavers and Williamson County businessman Bill Lee.