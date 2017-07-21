Ride companies sued after girls fall from Ferris wheel

VOL. 41 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 21, 2017

GREENVILLE (AP) — A family whose daughters were injured when they fell from a Ferris wheel at a Tennessee county fair has filed lawsuits against the ride's owners and manufacturer.

News outlets report the Reynolds family and Lorena Cowhy, another woman who was injured in the August 2016 incident at the Greene County Fair, filed lawsuits in federal court on Tuesday against Family Attractions Amusement LLC and High-Lite Rides Inc.

The lawsuits ask for a jury trial, compensatory damages and unspecified punitive damages.

A November report from the Federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says a bent skid plate and worn rivets might have contributed to 10-year-old Kayla Reynolds and 6-year-old Briley Reynolds' 40-foot (12-meter) fall, causing a broken arm and traumatic brain injury, respectively.

Family Attractions Amusement LLC is owned by Dominic Macaroni.