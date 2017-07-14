Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 14, 2017

US stocks open higher on Wall Street

Updated 8:52AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. stock indexes are inching further into record territory early Thursday, led by more gains in health care and technology companies.

It was a busy morning for company earnings reports Thursday. United Rentals rose 4 percent after reporting results that came in ahead of analysts' forecasts.

Several companies were up after being included in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. MGM Resorts rose 2.4 percent.

Investors were also relieved that the European Central Bank didn't announce any policy changes.

The S&P 500 index was up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,475.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 2 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 21,641. The Nasdaq composite gained 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,391.

