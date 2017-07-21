$12.9M renovation of Eskind Library to begin

VOL. 41 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 21, 2017

The Annette and Irwin Eskind Biomedical Library at Vanderbilt University will be renovated beginning Aug. 1, a year-long process.

“We appreciate the community’s patience while we undertake these transformative upgrades,” says Valerie Hotchkiss, university librarian. “The renovation, which has been made possible by a visionary $6 million gift from the Eskind family, will create a biomedical and health sciences library of the first order.”

The building will be renamed the Annette and Irwin Eskind Family Biomedical Library and Learning Center when it reopens, which is expected in August 2018.

Keith Loiseau, university architect and director of architecture and construction, notes that the award-winning building, built in the early 1990s, is architecturally “iconographic.’’

The $12.9 million renovation was designed by Hastings Architecture Associates. The general contractor is Messer Construction Company. The building design meets green building and Americans with Disabilities standards and will be completed to meet LEED Silver certification.

NPT launches channel for younger viewers

NPT3 PBS Kids, NPT’s 24/7 children’s channel dedicated to educational programming from PBS Kids, will join Comcast cable’s lineup as channel 242 on July 27, 2017, and Charter Communications (189).

The program feed also is available for streaming via online platforms at wnpt.org/watch/pbs-kids-video/.

NPT3 PBS Kids, NPT’s third broadcast channel, is being made possible through support of The Dollar General Literacy Foundation and The Frist Foundation.

Barge Waggoner fund to support four nonprofits

Four Nashville-area non-profit organizations will benefit from donations from Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon, Inc., through the spring 2017 funding of its Community Fund.

They are:

Rebuilding Together Nashville (www.rebuildingtogethernashville.org) builds community partnerships and provides home rehabilitation for low-income Nashville homeowners, particularly the elderly population.

Youth Encouragement Services (www.youthencouragement.org), which was founded in 1956 and operates three youth centers that offer educational and recreational programs as alternatives for kids during after school hours, weekends and summer break.

Walk Bike Nashville (www.walkbikenashville.org), which is dedicated to safe streets and healthy transportation options.

Margaret Maddox YMCA Center (www.ymcamidtn.org), a part of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee. It is located on Gallatin Road in East Nashville.

THEC adds $760,781 to aid veterans’ higher ed

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission has announced state colleges and universities will receive additional funding and program support for veterans and service members working to earn postsecondary degrees as part of Governor Bill Haslam’s Drive to 55.

THEC will award $760,781 in total Veteran Reconnect funds. In the Middle Tennessee area, Austin Peay State University will receive $79,954, Lipscomb University $80,000, Middle Tennessee State University $72,118, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Shelbyville $7,500 and Tennessee Technological University $71,355.

The 2017 grant program focused on improving the assessment of prior learning for student veterans returning to college, helping them more easily convert previous military experience into college creditand improving the transition between military service and postsecondary education.

The commission will also provide technical assistance and professional development to Veteran Reconnect campuses around prior learning assessment for veterans.

Institutions receiving the grants are required to develop and implement new evaluation processes for translating military training into academic credit, while also ensuring that prospective and incoming student veterans have easy, clear access to the information.

Veteran Reconnect will provide funding from August 1, 2017 until January 31, 2019.

Rebel Hil Florists to host annual blood drive

Rebel Hill Florist will host its eighth annual blood drive benefiting the American Red Cross on Thursday, July 27, 1-6 p.m.

All presenting donors will have the option to receive a dozen red roses for themselves or to donate to Bethany Health and Rehabilitation, a Nashville nursing home and rehabilitation center, while supplies last.

Appointment can be scheduled by calling 615 833-8555, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app or visiting redcrossblood.org and using sponsor code RebelHillFlorist to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Women in Law again honors Baker Donelson

Baker Donelson has been named a Gold Standard Firm by the Women in Law Empowerment Forum.

The firm has earned the honor for the third consecutive year.

Baker Donelson was among 44 law firms across the country to earn the certification.

Women lead numerous administrative departments within the firm.

This year’s class of new shareholders at the firm was comprised of more than 50 percent women, making it the third consecutive year women have made up nearly or more than half of the firm’s newly elected shareholders.

Female attorneys at baker Donelson serve as president and COO, on the board of directors, as office managing shareholders, and as practice group and committee chairs.

Ingram Barge wins top creative award from IABC

Ingram Barge Company’s creative services team has been awarded a Gold Quill Award from the International Association of Business Communicators.

Ingram, led by IABC board member Lysa Rigo, was the only U.S. company to win a 2017 Award of Excellence in Internal Communications for their plan and execution of “taking the remote and non-connected portion of their associate base through a digital annual survey process.’’

The Nashville Chapter of IABC also announced other local companies honored by the association.

They include: HCA, Connexon Partners, MP& F Public Relations, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Middle Tennessee State University and World Christian Broadcasting.