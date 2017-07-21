Modak-Truran elected president of IP lawyers

VOL. 41 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 21, 2017

Modak-Truran

Butler Snow’s Anita Modak-Truran has been elected president of the Tennessee Intellectual Property Lawyers Association. The organization is composed of patent, trademark and copyright attorneys who volunteer to educate others on emerging trends and best practices within the industry.

Modak-Truran heads the entertainment and media industry group in Butler Snow’s Nashville office. She works on a wide variety of business and litigation matters in the entertainment and media industry, including representing motion picture and television companies, television stations, newspapers, record labels, music companies and talent.

She completed her undergraduate education at Gustavus Adolphus College and earned her Juris Doctor from Loyola University of Chicago. She is also an adjunct professor at the University of Mississippi Law School where she teaches courses on deal-making in the entertainment industry.

Bar Journal honors 3 for legal writing

Raybin

Nashville lawyer Benjamin K. Raybin, Memphis Lawyer Amy J. Amundsen and South Carolina attorney Jeffrey L. Levy, formerly of Nashville, have been honored with the Justice Joseph W. Henry Memorial Award for Outstanding Legal Writing by the Tennessee Bar Association.

The Joe W. Henry Award is given each year to a member of the Tennessee Bar Association who contributes the most outstanding article to the TBA’s monthly magazine, the Tennessee Bar Journal.

Raybin received the award for his article “Pardon Me: How Executive Clemency Works in Tennessee (and How It Doesn’t),” published in the August 2016 issue.

Amundsen and Levy were honored for their point/counterpoint articles, “Confusion / Clarity: Two Family Law Attorneys on How to Balance Best Interests of Children and Doctor-Patient Privilege,” published in May 2016.

Levy

Raybin is an associate at Raybin & Weissman, P.C., where he practices primarily criminal defense and civil rights law. He holds a J.D. from Vanderbilt University.

Levy has been a family law practitioner in Nashville but recently relocated to South Carolina and is in the process of retiring. A graduate of Vanderbilt University Law School, he is a past chair of the Tennessee Bar Association’s Family Law Section and of the Nashville Bar Association’s Domestic Relations Committee. He has also a past chair of the TBA’s Family Law Code Committee.

XMI expands executive team with new COO

LeMieux

XMI has hired Jennifer LeMieux as chief operating officer, placing with her the responsibility for strategic planning and management, identifying business development and partnership opportunities, and strengthening internal company teams and company culture.

She joins XMI with more than two decades of experience working with companies to improve business operations and processes. Under her leadership in previous roles, LeMieux forged long-term client relationships that produced process management improvements, higher revenue flows and growth for client companies. She also has significant experience implementing training programs for employees and developing initiatives to reward top performers.

Prior to joining XMI, LeMieux was chief customer/operations officer at Gaffey Healthcare and HealthTechS3. Her career has been focused on partnering with growing businesses and supporting them with business process services and outsourcing needs.

LeMieux holds degrees in biology and English from Mercer University and an executive MBA from Belmont University.

Additions, promotions at Lovell Communications

Hopson

National health care marketing and public relations firm Lovell Communications has added Jessica Hopson as account supervisor and Laura Elkins as senior account executive and promoted Kristy Lucero to senior account executive and Sam Prichard to account supervisor.

Elkins

Hopson joins Lovell from Inbound Marketing Agents, where she served as director of marketing and specialized in creating digital marketing and customer acquisition campaigns for business-to-business and consumer-focused clients, including those in the post-acute and behavioral health space. Previously, she developed branding and marketing strategies for Comdata and secured nearly $1 million in grant funding for Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee. Hopson holds a degree in communication and public relations from Mississippi State University.

Lucero

Elkins most recently served as the director of tourism and business development at Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art, where she was responsible for expanding national visibility through a combination of traditional and digital marketing campaigns. Prior to Cheekwood, she was director of communications at the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for eight years. Elkins earned a degree in human ecology from the University of Tennessee Juris Doctor degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Prichard

Lucero specializes in media relations, content creation, digital marketing and measurement for the firm’s health care provider and supplier clients. The University of Southern California graduate is also a frequent contributor to national food websites.

Prichard has worked with a variety of healthcare clients throughout her career, specializing in national media relations and thought leadership. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Opry Mills welcomes three team members

Kilburn

Simon Property Group has added Candace Kilburn, assistant director of marketing and business development, Candice Collins, guest services manager, and Krissy Bodnovich, marketing administrative assistant.

Kilburn began her career with the company in 2011 in guest services at College Mall and Hamilton Town Center in Indiana. She then served as a regional marketing assistant at Simon’s corporate office in Indianapolis.

Collins

Bodnovich

Most recently, she served as the assistant director of marketing at Dadeland Mall in Miami, Fla., as well as the director of marketing at College Mall. She is a graduate of Indiana University, where she earned a degree in apparel merchandising/marketing.

Collins was most recently the guest services manager for The Village at Meridian, a high-end mall in Idaho. A native of northern California, Collins graduated with a degree in merchandise marketing from The Fashion Institute in Los Angeles.

Bodnovich was most recently the marketing coordinator for Southeastern Commercial Properties, Inc. Bodnovich, a native of Fairmont, West Virginia, graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in marketing and a master’s in integrated marketing communications.

Public Schools Hall adds 4 members

Calloway

Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway will receive the Nelson C. Andrews Distinguished Service Award at the Nashville Public Education Foundation’s 13th annual Public Schools Hall of Fame luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Joey Hatch, Valerie Malyvanh Jansen, M.D., Ph.D., and Janet Miller also will be inducted into the Public Schools Hall of Fame as Distinguished Alumni Award recipients.

The event raises funds to strengthen and improve the public schools and honors community leaders.

Calloway will receive the NPEF’s highest honor for her work on behalf of at-risk youth across the city. She has co-chaired the Mayor’s Youth Violence Summit and Task Force, served on the Search Advisory Team tasked with recruiting a new director of schools and advocated for kids and families on dozens of community boards.

Hatch

Hatch is the executive vice president and general manager of Skanska USA’s Midwest Region. At Skanska, Hatch was instrumental in developing the company’s Diversity Business Program and is a founding member of Skanska’s National Diversity and Inclusion Council. He was appointed to the Tennessee Board of Regents earlier this year and represents the 7th Congressional District. Hatch serves on the boards of several organizations, including the YWCA and Conexión Américas, and serves on Mayor Megan Barry’s Gender Equity Council. He is a Hillsboro High graduate.

Jansen

Jansen is a medical oncologist at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in the Division of Hematology and Oncology. She also conducts translational breast cancer research as an instructor in medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. The Overton High graduate has received numerous awards for her work, including the Conquer Cancer Foundation of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Merit Award, the ASCO Young Investigator Award, the Susan G. Komen Postdoctoral Fellowship Award, and the American Association for Cancer Research Women in Cancer Research Scholar Award.

Miller

Miller is the CEO of the Nashville office of Colliers International, a global commercial real estate firm. Prior to joining Colliers, she served as the chief economic development officer for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce for 21 years. Miller is the past president of the Rotary Club of Nashville, chairwoman of the YWCA board, and a board member of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, the Metropolitan Transit Authority and numerous other boards. She is a Hillwood High graduate.

Cheekwood names VP of gardens, horticulture

Grimaldi

Cheekwood has hired Peter Grimaldi as its new vice president of gardens and horticulture, luring him from his previous role as director of horticulture and facilities at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in North Carolina.

Grimaldi will serve on a six-person senior leadership team, responsible for ensuring horticultural excellence throughout Cheekwood’s 55-acre campus.

Grimaldi has a degree in plant science from Cornell University.